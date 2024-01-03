PS5 releases new firmware in beta phase: we tell you about its news and improvements

Sony has announced its new version firmware PlayStation 5 is in beta stage with some improvements and new features, Since it is a beta, it is limited to participants in certain countries – Spain is not among them – and will not reach all users for a few months. As always, some features may be drastically changed or removed in the final version.

DualSense sound and microphone improvements

This firmware, which also updates the DualSense controller – and the DualSense Edge – brings improvements to sound functions. For example, The controller speaker can produce loud sound To hear the effect or audio chat better. From Settings you can customize the volume.

it improves Microphone noise cancellation due to new artificial intelligence model, Sounds like pressing buttons or playing games on the television will be filtered out, resulting in better voice chat for those using the DualSense microphone.

share screen interaction

Screen sharing or full screen share screen option will allow viewers Aim and post emoji during this time gameplay, For example, these interactions help the playing user highlight objects or areas, solve puzzles, find collectibles, or celebrate wins using emoticons. Interactions can be disabled.

console brightness adjustment

Beta Users – and firmware When it is available to all users – they will be able to Adjust brightness in PlayStation 5 lighting Between dim light, medium or bright – the current standard.



