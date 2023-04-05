Psychic Cup in Pokémon GO: what are the best teams and movements

The psychic cup of Pokémon GO is a small, limited-time event that is part of the game’s Trainer Battles. In this brief guide we tell you what are the best pokemon to use in psychic cup. Let’s go there:
How to access the Pokémon GO Psychic Cup? What restrictions are there?
The Pokémon GO Psychic Cup is a small game mode available from March 15 to 22, 2023accessible like this:
The Pokémon GO Psychic Cup has various limitations:
Taking into account these two restrictions, below we leave you with a list of several Pokémon and movements to use for the Pokémon GO Psychic Cup:
What Pokémon to use in the Pokémon GO Psychic Cup
First, let’s refresh our memory with the Types table:
Guy
Super effective against (deals 160% damage)
Ineffective against (deals 63% damage)
Ineffective Against (deals 39% damage)
Vulnerable to (takes 160% damage)
Psychic
Struggle Poison
Steel Psychic
Sinister
Bug Ghost Sinister
Taking this table into account, the reasoning we are going to follow is choose pokemon with good base stats as singular, legendary or pseudo-legendary, Types that have resistance to Psychic and besides choosing attacks that give us good movement coverage and STAB. We start:
We remind you that in our Pokémon GO guide we update you with all aspects of the game, such as how to redeem promotional codes or how to add new Friends.