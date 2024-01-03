Public buildings put up for rent signs on dozens of vacant spaces on their properties

With a portfolio of approximately 700 properties Public Building Authority (AEP) will make space available for rent at each of its properties to private entities – for-profit and non-profit – a strategy that seeks to increase the public corporation’s funds for the maintenance of its structures.

AEP’s current budget is approximately $160 million, of which $135 million comes from leasing to public entities.The amount which its Executive Director, yamil ayalaIt was described as inadequate to comply with existing obligations.

“In fares, we should generate about $225 million, so that the corporation can adequately run the maintenance”Ayala said.

Although there is still no accurate estimate of additional inflow of wealth through private income, it is expected that they could increase income by 40% over the specified period.

“This is the right way to go, no one wants to have an underutilized asset. “An underutilized asset only generates deterioration and, ultimately, greater maintenance costs.”In the first place, Ayala noted new day,

