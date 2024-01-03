Public buildings put up for rent signs on dozens of vacant spaces on their properties

With a portfolio of approximately 700 properties Public Building Authority (AEP) will make space available for rent at each of its properties to private entities – for-profit and non-profit – a strategy that seeks to increase the public corporation’s funds for the maintenance of its structures.

AEP’s current budget is approximately $160 million, of which $135 million comes from leasing to public entities.The amount which its Executive Director, yamil ayalaIt was described as inadequate to comply with existing obligations.

“In fares, we should generate about $225 million, so that the corporation can adequately run the maintenance”Ayala said.

Although there is still no accurate estimate of additional inflow of wealth through private income, it is expected that they could increase income by 40% over the specified period.

“This is the right way to go, no one wants to have an underutilized asset. “An underutilized asset only generates deterioration and, ultimately, greater maintenance costs.”In the first place, Ayala noted new day,

AEP Executive Director Yamil Ayala assured that the priority is to obtain recurring funds through income. (supply)

Within its portfolio, AEP is responsible for 54 government centers, 109 police headquarters or command stations, 17 fire stations, 380 schools, seven correctional facilities, 26 judicial centers and trial courts and buildings such as: State Election Commission and its Investigation Warehouse, Correctional Psychiatric Hospital, Metropolitan Center for Investigation and Complaint, and finance department, among others. It also owns land without structures in Bayamon, Utuado, San Juan, Isabela and Aguas Buenos, among other cities.

“Right now, in all government centres, I have places available”Ayala acknowledged that, after pointing out that the list of vacant spaces at government centers and other properties could be as high as 100. Among those buildings is the Minilas Government Center in Centuries. For example, the 10th floor of the North Tower, as well as the eighth floor and part of the sixth floor, will be available for lease.

This will be the first time that AEP will open its space to private entitiesWell, in theory – when they were created through bond issues – these structures were reserved exclusively for the use of government entities.

“Those bonds required those properties to be used for public use, they did not allow them to be used for private use. after debt adjustment plan“One of the positive impacts of this is that it has freed up 45% of public buildings that can now be used for private use.”he explained.

During the next week, AEP will present this Department of State A new regulation for the rental of its properties, which will come into force 30 days after its publication. Once this becomes effective, AEP will activate the online space with a complete list of properties and locations available for rent. Ayala hopes that will happen by the end of March.

“The platform is ready, we are waiting to participate in the regulatory processes to be able to do this launch. People already know it is coming, and we have seen a lot of enthusiasm from the private sector,” he indicated.

“This is an opportunity for economic growth, for people who want to rent space at affordable prices in different cities, some entrepreneurs who want to set up an office to grow their company, as well as non-profit organizations. ,” They said. tense.

The amount of rent to be paid by new tenants will be regulated in the new rules, and Will fluctuate between 5% to 8% of the market value of the property,After evaluation. Ayala explained that one of the shortcomings in AEP’s budget is that the rent paid to it by other public entities is below the price, which ranges between $3 and $7 per square meter, in addition to being dependent on central government allocations. Fluctuates between ft. Paying those rents. “It is not enough to maintain the structures,” he reiterated.

“Our aim (for private rental) is to bring it down to market price. Right now, the market can range from $17 to $24″ per square foot, Ayala said.

He also informed that the first phase of repair and reconstruction work is underway with an investment of $64 million from the disaster-hurricane fund. irma And Mariain 2017, and EarthquakeIn 2020, mitigation and own funds, including the provision of spaces available for rent. “We want all public building properties to be a good fit for all of our tenants,” he said.

Ayala did not rule out the sale of assets and said that people would be able to submit proposals in that direction, but assured that the main interest and priority is to obtain recurring funds through income.

“Our strategy is to optimize the assets to increase the income of the corporation, to sustain this public corporation. Our main objective at this point of time is to lease out the properties,” he indicated.

In a separate process from the list being available for rental, there are 18 unused structures under the Real Property Appraisal and Disposal Committee created by the Fiscal Plan Compliance Law (Law 26-2017, These structures also include its former headquarters. Justice DepartmentIn Miramar, which is for sale.

“The auction is going on, the minimum price is $12 million. From there, it goes to the proponents’ proposals,” Ayala said.

Applicants will be able to complete their rental application online, which will be evaluated by a committee composed of the Director of the Real Estate Office, the Director of Legal Services, two individuals designated by the Executive Director, and the Director of Budget and Finance. The proponent must, among other aspects, meet the public procurement criteria and demonstrate financial capacity to make rent payments.