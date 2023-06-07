Public inquiry into the new ‘School van de Hee’ (Mole)

The public examination of the environmental permit for the receipt of a new school building for the primary school of Mol-Heidhuizen will run from Thursday 8 June to Friday 7 July. The city council plans to start construction in the fall.

The municipal council of Mol wants to gradually develop the ‘Schulze van de Hei’ in the hamlet of Heidhuizen into a full-fledged municipal primary school, with two grade classes for children and three grade classes for primary education. A new construction project is also being started for this purpose, which will be realized in place of the current school building.

During the construction works, all students will move to a temporary school with container classrooms behind the nearby Zaal Spillenberg in Huzenstraat. The plan was submitted at the end of March.

Within the limits of the existing location, the architectural firm developed a new compact and modern school building with two floors. The design of the new building reflects many of the architectural features of the existing building. Furthermore, natural light, openness and sustainability are at the heart of the architectural design.

The new building provides more light and open space. , © RR

tree and square

The new school building is L-shaped and provides space on the ground floor for two grade classrooms for toddlers, administrative areas, a canteen and a gymnasium, among other things. On the first floor there will be a teacher’s room with a terrace, three grade classrooms for primary school, two care rooms and two rooms for philosophical subjects. The existing chestnut tree and the old garden wall along with the neighbors will also be placed on the playground, as will the monumental tree on the square in front of the school.

The public inquiry will run from Thursday, 8 June to Friday, 7 July, 2023. During this period, you can view the complete file online at www.milieusloket.be (search for file number OMV_2023045302). After making an appointment, you can also view documents and plans at the Municipal Spatial Planning Department in ‘Tea Gwaii’. (MTO)