Public releases the voice in action to promote Canta Comigo in DF bus station – News

In an action to publicize the fifth season of Canta Comigo, reality musical from Record TV commanded by Rodrigo Faro, who passed by the Plano Piloto bus station, in Brasília, this Wednesday (5), was able to deliver his voice to the cameras. The best performances will be shown during the broadcaster’s programming in the federal capital.



Stand of Canta Comigo in DF Record TV/Disclosure – 5.4.2023

On the show stand there was an open mic so people could sing the song of their choice. In Canta Comigo, which airs this Sunday (9), starting at 6:30 pm, participants have to impress 100 judges, positioned on a huge illuminated panel, to reach the final and win the R$ 300,000 prize.

If any one of the experts likes the performance for the time being, they can stand up and sing along with the contestant. The greater the number of jurors standing, the more points the candidate gets.

The apex of the attraction happens when all the judges form a single voice, in chorus.



Under the command of Rodrigo Faro, the fifth season of Canta Comigo premieres this Sunday (9) ANTONIO CHAHESTIAN/RECORD TV – ARCHIVE

The format that conquered the public, under the command of Rodrigo Faro, has been on the air since 2020. Whether with individual or group performances, talented artists from all over Brazil take the stage of the attraction.

In the first episode, the candidates promise to move the viewer by interpreting national and international successes, such as: Um Anjo Veio Me Falar, by the group Rouge, Stone Cold, by Demi Lovato, You’ve Lost Love Feeling, by the king of rock Elvis Presley, When the World Turns, by singer Fábio Jr, When the Rain Passes, by Ivete Sangalo, Unholy, by Sam Smith, Treasure, by Bruno Mars, What Makes You Beautiful, by One Direction, and many others.

The program will be available on PlayPlus, the streaming service of record group, where the full editions of the attraction are also present. At the R7internet users follow exclusive interviews, highlights, photo galleries and special reports about the day-to-day reality, in addition to voting on who should be the winner of the grand finale.

Viewers can interact with the attraction with comments, photos and videos sent by social networks using the hashtag #CantaComigo. During the program, content sent by Internet users is shared on networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. On TikTok and Instagram, users follow a special coverage of Canta Comigo and find several exclusive challenges with participants and judges.

About the format

Canta Comigo is the national version of All Together Now, original format by Banijay, produced by Endemol Shine Brasil, with general direction by Marcelo Amiky and direction of the nucleus of realities by Rodrigo Carelli. The first two editions of the program were presented by Gugu Liberato (1959-2019), in 2018 and 2019.