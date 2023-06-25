Public transport reduced after Harry Styles concert: hours waited for the last train to leave (Rotselaar)

The getaway also didn’t go smoothly after the Harry Styles concert at Werchter on Saturday. Often one had to queue for hours to get a seat on the shuttle buses.

“The concert happened at 10.30 and got on the shuttle bus at 1 (and we were nowhere).” Somebody posted it on Facebook. “Why is it a big soup again? It’s almost midnight and we’re still standing in line for the shuttle bus. Fee: The Harry Styles concert ended at 10:30 p.m. For example, another concertgoer addresses De Lijn and Live Nation on Twitter. Another tweeter: “Harry was great, but queuing for almost three hours for the highly recommended shuttle bus to Leuven was a bit much.”

Those who did not go to Werchter by car were automatically dependent on the shuttle bus that De Lijn stationed between Leuven station and the Werchter festival site. It was impossible to leave anyone at the venue of the festival. The only kiss and ride area was at Leuven station. De Lijn promoted its shuttle buses for this purpose. But the system turned out to be less efficient than hoped. Concert-goers complained that they had to wait two to three hours to board such a bus.

In De Lijn they blame it on the power of the public and the fact that the return was not spread out logically, which is the case with a multi-day festival like Rock Werchter next weekend. Spokeswoman Ine Peters said, “We brought twelve thousand concert-goers to Leuven in a short period of time.” “Earlier we deployed 35 shuttle buses, which is a lot more than Bruce Springsteen did last week. But it takes a while to get all those people on the bus. Everyone returns at the same time, which is different from the festival where it is more spread out.

As a result, concert-goers who missed the night’s connecting train had to manage in Leuven.

