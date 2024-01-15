The famous couple Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza have surprised each other by creating an extraordinary collection of toys for their children and making them full of entertainment.

The singer decided to give a little consent in an emotional and emotional way, she took a game and allowed her to choose whatever she wanted for a limited time of 20 minutes.

The result was a wide selection of 54 toys, including slimes, trains, Spider-Man toys, heramienta boxes, dinosaur plush toys and more.

We recommend you: Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja reveal infidelity and gift to “boyfriend” | PubliMetro Mexico

The video, published on Juan de Dios’ YouTube channel, shows the child’s emotion and happiness, while the girl retraces the steps of the tocando and the elegando cada juguete con tusiasmo.

Juanito picks up various toys such as slimes, carts, Spider-Man toys, heramienta boxes and dinosaur stuffed animals. The time limit for Dynamic is 20 minutes, which heightens the emotion and adrenaline of the moment.

purchase cost

At the end of the video, Juan de Dios revealed that the total gas reached an impressive amount of $1622.85. It shows the number of toys chosen by the child during a specified period of time.

Although this gas may be excessive for some people, Juan de Dios and Kimberly explain that people who celebrate their birthday in a special way bring an unforgettable and varied experience.

Public reaction to social issues