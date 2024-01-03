Puerto Rico House of Representatives suspends in-person business due to surge in COVID-19 cases

(CNN Spanish) — A week after ordering the mandatory use of masks in the facilities of the House of Representatives of Puerto Rico, the legislative body ordered a state of emergency this Tuesday, restricting in-person activities for three weeks, after confirming an increase in positive cases. Suspended. COVID-19, influenza, and mycoplasma in San Juan.

The chamber’s president, Rafael Hernández, explained in a press release that the administrative order had been issued “suspending all legislative activities in person until next March 4.”

In turn, Hernández explained that given the suspension of activities in the chamber located in the Capitol, “to guarantee the continuity of legislative work, any public hearing, executive meeting or final consideration session must be held remotely.”

It was also ordered that representatives and directors of legislative offices implement an alternative plan to remain active in daily engagements with citizens.

In addition to daily confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, the Puerto Rico Department of Health declared an influenza pandemic in November, which officials said had not occurred since 2016, and launched several efforts aimed at vaccinating people. Carried around the island.

In January, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) released a data update on respiratory viruses in the Americas region and confirmed that “in 2023, high levels of acute respiratory disease were recorded in the region due to the spread of SARS-CoV ” 2, Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.”

In a publication on its website, PAHO recommended that associated countries monitor respiratory viruses in their territories and continue vaccination against influenza and COVID-19.