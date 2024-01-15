“Puerto Rico, I love you!”: Excited Amanda Serrano tips the scale

amanda serrano It made its final stop on Friday before taking over Puerto Rico’s Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum on Saturday.

Serrano and German Challenger Nina “The Brave” Meinke tipped the scales at just under 126 pounds on the eve of their anticipated 12-round, three-minute fight.

The seven-time Puerto Rican division champion weighed in at 125.6 pounds, while Meineke weighed in at 125.2 pounds. In the dispute, Serrano will put the featherweight division championships of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and World Boxing Association (WBA) at risk.

After both fighters climbed the scale, Serrano and Meinke faced their final face-off before dropping the gloves, but the Puerto Rican avoided eye contact with the German and focused his attention on those in District T. -Mobile, from San Juan.

,It’s play time, baby,When Serrano was asked why she decided not to see eye to eye with Minke, she responded with a smile on her face.

Even though in less than 24 hours he would go into battle with Meineke, Serrano did not hide his joy and said he was extremely grateful to the island for welcoming him to the event.

Even though in less than 24 hours he would go into battle with Meineke, Serrano did not hide his joy and said he was extremely grateful to the island for welcoming him to the event.

“(My emotions) are very high.” It’s been a long journey and it feels great to be here in Puerto Rico… Last time I was here there were about 15 people in the audience. This time there will be 18,000, so thank you from the heart. I love you so much…Puerto Rico, I love you!said the unified champion.

“Thank you for your love, support and for purchasing tickets to enjoy the night with us.”He added.



The long-awaited fight will mark the first time the seven-time divisional champion has fought on the island since 2021. At that time, she fought against Argentina’s Daniela Romina at the Plaza del Quinto Centenario in Old San Juan. As if that wasn’t enough, on Saturday he will make his debut at the Coliseo.

The last time Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) lost a fight was in 2022, when she lost to Irish Katie Taylor by split decision at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Minke, on the other hand, comes into the fight with a record of 18-3 and four knockouts.

Charismatic co-star of the evening jake paul, who will face fellow American Ryan “Rhino” Borland in an eight-round bout in the cruiserweight division (200 pounds). This will be Paul’s tenth fight professionally.

Paul also weighed in for his fight, coming in at 199.8 pounds.

“I will win by knockout.” Easy money, you know how I am. (Borland will be eliminated in two episodes or less),” Paul commented.



In what has been described as a “battle” between Puerto Ricans for the WBO light flyweight (108 lb) title, the final confrontation took place between Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez and Rene “El Chulo” Santiago, when both tipped the scale. Did. , Gonzalez weighed 108 pounds; and Santiago, 107.

On the other hand, the star of the series “Euphoria”, Javon “Wanna” Walton, will debut on the international scene against Joshua Torres.

Other Puerto Ricans that will be part of the card are Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz, who will return to the ring after a two-year absence, and promising prospect Crystal Rosado, who will have a brawl scheduled for four three-minute periods. Round.