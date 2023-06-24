Pukkelpop 2023 announces 14 new names and stage distribution

The organization of Pukkelpop 2023 announced the distribution of the podiums. We still have to wait for the timetable, but who will play where, we will already have an answer to this question. Also, a new batch of names.

There are no less than eight stages of Pukkelpop this year. This makes it useful to have a small idea beforehand of where we can see our favourites. For example, some routes may already be mapped. The first thing that comes to mind is that Castello is disappearing, so this year the festival will have one less tent.

new names

In addition to the stage division, the Limburg Festival announces another 14 new names. An overview of the brand new Acts can be found below. With these additions, the poster for the Hasselt festival is already well filled out. Artists such as The Killers, Florence + The Machine, Billie Eilish and Angel have already appeared.

stamp

If you want to make it to the festival for the full three days, you’ll have to hurry. For example, combi tickets are already 75% sold out. You can still buy individual tickets for the days. In addition, Pukkelpop has also announced that Camping Chill is fully booked and only a few spots are available at Camping Relax. Being fast is also the message here.

Would you like to get in the mood? Then take a quick listen to the playlist below. That way the anticipation can already start.