Belgian festival Pukkelpop has announced 14 new names for the 2023 edition. In addition, it also published a timetable and number of stages.

The full line-up has been expanded with 14 new names: DJ Jan Verkauteren, Eppo Janssen & Friends, DJ Saint Paul, Stijn Van de Voorde & Thibault Kristiansen & C, Oli Amin, Helena Lauvaart, Pinkshift, Captain Kaiser, Michael Midnight, Sherrell, Hindu Radio DJ, Black Leather Jacket, Nadeem Shah and Ilse Libens.

It was previously announced that Billie Eilish, Yungblood, The Killers, Florence + The Machine, Fowles, 2ManyDJ, Freukje and Dropkick Murphys, among others, could be seen on the upcoming edition of Pukkelpop.

This year the Hasselt festival has eight stages. This is one less than in previous years. No explanation is given on the website, but the organization invites visitors to check in advance what the best routes are between exhibits. ‘Thanks to the podium layout, some (fast) walk routes can be mapped out or imaginary sprints can be created from today.’

Last week, Pukkelpop announced via Facebook that combi tickets for the festival are already 75 percent sold out. During the announcement of the timetable and new names, it was announced that Festival Camping Chill is completely full and there are still some places available at Camping Relax.