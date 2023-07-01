Pull back step for electric scooter?

A notable lawsuit raises the question: Are e-scooters with scooter support allowed on the road or not? Also in this podcast: What does Irwin think of the Apple Vision Pro a week later?

Article continued after advertisement



Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, ART19 or your favorite podcast app.

We’re with Bram in this podcast talking about the news from Stepjesland. A boy was involved in a collision on a scooter, which in theory complies with the rules. But this exercise has become more complicated.

Irwin sees the Apple Vision Pro for the first time: How does he feel about it a week later?

Also in tech news: Rumble on Reddit, statistics about Dutch podcast usage, and lots of news about games, like the indie game Summerhill and the GTA-like Star Wars game from Ubisoft.

Listen to Bright Podcast.

Tips from this episode:

series: Sculpture On HBO Max, the pop idol stars Indeed’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, as a cult leader. Lots of controversy, lots of sex drugs and pop music.

Easter Egg: Katamari Type in Google. Click on the ball and get surprised with funny easter eggs.

series: escape to denmora – on Skyshowtime. You still have a few days to watch this series. This is the true story of David Sweatt and Richard Matt who escape from an American prison with the help of a colleague with whom they have a sexual relationship. An escape story like The Shawshank Redemption, but it actually happened.

podcast: caster magic, Bloomberg and the Wondery podcast about fallen “crypto king” Sam Bankman-Fried. Because what really happened? This podcast explains it in an understandable and compelling way.

Read more Is E-Step Legal: How Does It Operate?