Pull back step for electric scooter?

A notable lawsuit raises the question: Are e-scooters with scooter support allowed on the road or not? Also in this podcast: What does Irwin think of the Apple Vision Pro a week later?
We’re with Bram in this podcast talking about the news from Stepjesland. A boy was involved in a collision on a scooter, which in theory complies with the rules. But this exercise has become more complicated.
Irwin sees the Apple Vision Pro for the first time: How does he feel about it a week later?
Also in tech news: Rumble on Reddit, statistics about Dutch podcast usage, and lots of news about games, like the indie game Summerhill and the GTA-like Star Wars game from Ubisoft.
Tips from this episode:
series: Sculpture On HBO Max, the pop idol stars Indeed’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, as a cult leader. Lots of controversy, lots of sex drugs and pop music.
Easter Egg: Katamari Type in Google. Click on the ball and get surprised with funny easter eggs.
series: escape to denmora – on Skyshowtime. You still have a few days to watch this series. This is the true story of David Sweatt and Richard Matt who escape from an American prison with the help of a colleague with whom they have a sexual relationship. An escape story like The Shawshank Redemption, but it actually happened.
podcast: caster magic, Bloomberg and the Wondery podcast about fallen “crypto king” Sam Bankman-Fried. Because what really happened? This podcast explains it in an understandable and compelling way.
