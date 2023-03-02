Pull&Bear has the perfect dress for women who can’t resist fading – New in Setúbal

The piece by the fast fashion brand was also inspired by tie dye, one of the biggest trends of the 70s.

Many trends come and go, and some never really catch on. That is, they are not adopted by the majority and end up falling into general oblivion. This is the case of the gradient effect — which, when applied to colors, means a subtle transition from a darker tone to a lighter one —, particularly in clothing. Despite never becoming a phenomenon, this effect has quite a few fans. If you are one of them, find your next dream dress at Pull&Bear.

The history of this multicolored pattern dates back to the 19th century and was created with the aim of reflecting in textiles the gradients of tones found in flora and fauna. This coloring technique tried to reproduce the nuances of the natural colors of flowers, for example, which rarely present solid and homogeneous tones. It was later adopted by the psychedelic aesthetics of the 70s and began to be seen in numerous multicolored pieces of clothing, which moved away from the monochromatic sobriety that prevailed until then.

Despite not being very widespread, the pattern has already conquered some celebrities. In 2015, Taylor Swift wore a dress to the Grammys whose color gradually changed from navy blue to a darker one. In the same year, actress Lily Collins opted for something identical, changing only the chosen tones – which were a little more dramatic and dark. Sandra Bullock, Salma Hayek and Julianne Moore were other celebrities who have also been seen with this pattern.

In addition to having a gradient effect, Pull&Bear’s proposal is influenced by tie dye. This colorful pattern was popularized by the hippie culture in the 60s and 70s, but this almost psychedelic effect returned to the spotlight in the 90s. many trends of the last years of the 20th century.

The dress from the fast fashion brand is quite long, reaching almost to the ankles, and comes in several shades, namely dark blue and brown. It also has a ruffled detail on the chest, a round neckline and armhole sleeves. As for sizes, the piece is available between XS and XL, making it an option for various body types. It is on sale in physical stores and online for €29.99.

If you are looking for a more romantic piece, click on the gallery and discover some models with ruffles, of different styles, brands and prices.

see gallery

“>

The dress costs €137 on the Pedro del Hierro website.