PUMAS vs XOLOS MATCH SUMMARY (3-3). Target

UNAM PUMAS And this Tijuana Xolos he starred in a Entertaining 3-3 draw At the University Olympic Stadium. Rodrigo López and Memo Martínez scored for Auriázulez, while Christian Rivera scored a hat-trick of penalties for the Baja California team.

The Auriazul team took advantage of its home ground from the first moments of the game, such as in only the 5th minute Cesar Huerta And rodrigo lopez He Joint to mark 1-0, El Chino bamboozled Xolos on the handoff, while López excelled with a lofted shot and a definition from another planet.

Just 10 minutes later, the Pedregal squad increased their lead Chinese Garden And guillermo martinez, The Auriazul winger overflowed on the left wing and sent a delayed ball for Memote to strike on goal for Tono Rodriguez.

Magellan’s expulsion

However, after this things became complicated for those led by Gustavo Lema lysander Magallan Outside Expelled At 26 minutes. Moments earlier, central referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava had warned Argentina, however, he changed his mind when reviewing the game on VAR.

After Shortage Magellan’s which is about coronaCaptain of the Xolos de Tijuana, Christian RiveraMaximum penalty taken to reduce score 2-1. This action forced the Border team to attack for the remainder of the first half.

Chinese-Memory connection

He Chinese Garden managed to get him third goal pass At minute 49. The Pumas forward did not give up and assisted MEmotions martinez When the ball is about to leave the field of play. Memote signed his double by pushing the ball away from Antonio Rodriguez.

To the misfortune of Oriyazul fans, the young youth team mateo caceres caused the second penalty For tijuana Julio Gonzalez after playing handball in the field. Christian Rivera also got the double by missing from the penalty spot.

three penalties against pumas

What initially seemed like a “process” match turned out to be a real litmus test for the Pumas. Well, on the 76th minute, the third maximum penalty was awarded against the university students by Marco Antonio Ortiz. On this occasion Julio González hit Raúl Zúñiga with his knee in the back. minutes later, riviera marked a hat trick Of criminal For Xolos.