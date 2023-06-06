Punishment for the National Museum of Antiquities

RMO director Wim Weijland explains it in NRC Handelsblad, Egyptian authorities believe the museum is guilty of ‘false history’ due to the ‘Afrocentric’ approach of the exhibits.

Earlier, there was a stir from Egypt on social media regarding the exhibition. It shows, without any value judgments, that Egyptian antiquity can be viewed in many ways: from a scientific, Western perspective, as far as is known. and musicians ranging from Beyoncé to Sun Ra, Rihanna, rapper Nas and Miles Davis, who use ancient Egyptian symbols in their search for identity.

During a lecture for Museum Magazine, the curator, half-Egyptian Dr. Daniel Soliman, spoke at length about the carefully put together exhibition, see also the attached article in Museum Magazine 3: Order, Kemet Report.

According to Soliman, no representatives of the Egyptian authorities visited the exhibition. According to him, the nuisance is caused by “images that have been taken out of their context”. The RMO has been involved in excavations at Sakkara since 1975 and will formally object to the ban.