Pure realism: this is what Counter-Strike 2 looks like, which will be available in a few months

After several weeks of rumors and possible leaks, Counter-Strike 2 is official and Valvethe company behind the series, indicated that It opens this 2023. The new title will debut with the Source 2 engine graphics engine.

Counter-Strike 2 was announced through a series of videos on YouTube showing different news for the franchise. In addition to the premiere of CS 2, there will be a new world, changes to smokes and grenades, as well as updated maps. This was confirmed by Valve itself through a tweet, revealing that the video game is expected to launch in the summer of the northern hemisphere (between june and september).

“Today we are pleased to announce Counter-Strike 2. It is a review of every system, every piece of content and every part of the CS experience,” said the official account of the video game on Twitter. “The most important part of every Counter-Strike game? The shots and the movement. We go beyond tick rates in Counter-Strike 2.”

Valve also revealed that there will be a limited test for CSGO players that started yesterday, March 22. “During the test, we will evaluate a subset of CS2 features in order to solve possible problems before its worldwide release,” they add on the official website.

It should be noted that Counter-Strike 2 comes as a free update to CS:GO. That is, it is available for free to all PC players (via Steam). In turn, all our purchases in CS: GO will automatically carry over to Counter-Strike 2, since they are compatible with the classic models and finishes.

Another novelty of CS 2 is the graphic improvement, since the visual effects have been completely updated. “With Source 2’s lighting and particle systems, water, explosions, fire, smoke, muzzle flashes, tracer bullets, hit effects, and more have a whole new look and feel,” they say. .

Regarding its recent announcement, Valve released a group of images of the Dust II, Overpass and Nuke maps, which will be updated and will have graphical improvements.

The Peru Commerce)

