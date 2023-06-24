Putin accuses Wagner Group of treason: ‘a deadly threat to our country’

In a brief televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced “action” against “internal betrayal” by Wagner’s mercenary army. “The rebels are pushing Russia towards loss and capitulation,” he said.

Putin called the mutiny of mercenaries of the Wagner group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, “a betrayal caused by great ambitions and personal interests.” “Any internal rebellion is a mortal danger to our nation.”

“It is a criminal, adventurous operation. It is akin to armed rebellion. Russia will defend itself,” said the Russian President. “We are fighting for the life and safety of our citizens and for our territorial integrity.” He adds: “It is an attempt to weaken us from within. This is treason. The president spoke of “stabbing in the back” and said that anyone who “willfully embarks on the path of betrayal will inevitably be punished.”

Putin confirmed that “anti-terrorist measures” have been taken in Moscow and other regions. He announced “decisive measures” to stabilize the “difficult” situation in Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin is said to have captured the military headquarters of the army there. Putin acknowledged in his speech that the work of civil and military government agencies had been blocked. He also said that the Russian forces had been given the necessary orders to neutralize those who organized the rebellion.

Putin said, “As President and Supreme Commander in Chief, as a Russian citizen, I will do everything to defend the country and protect the constitutional order, life, safety and freedom of the people.”

compared to World War I

The president drew comparisons to 1917, when the Tsar was deposed and the Bolsheviks seized power. “the victory was stolen (From Russia, ed.): Intrigues, differences and political games behind the army and the nation turned into great unrest, the destruction of the army, the collapse of the kingdom and the loss of vast territories, eventually leading to a tragic civil war.

“We will not allow this to happen again,” Putin said. “We will protect our people and our state from any threats, including internal treason.”