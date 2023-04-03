Putin Reopens Sexy Spy Division With Russian Actresses, Dancers, Book Reveals | News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reopened the Russian secret service’s sexy spy division. The British newspaper Daily Star says that the resumption of training and services of sexy Russian secret agents was revealed in ‘Agents of Influence’, the work of journalist Mark Hollingsworth.

The Soviet Union’s use of sexy female spies during the Cold War inspired the film ‘Operation Red Sparrow’ (2018), with actress Jennifer Lawrence playing one such agent.

2 of 5 Jennifer Lawrence in Operation Red Sparrow (2018) — Photo: Reproduction Jennifer Lawrence in Operation Red Sparrow (2018) – Photo: Reproduction

Hollingsworth’s book recalls that Vladimir Putin was an agent of the KGB, the secret service of the Soviet Union, for 16 years. He joined in 1975, stepping down in 1991. The KGB’s replacement is the SVR, which has already been training its sexy new spies.

According to Hollingsworth’s work, the focus of the training of the new female spies is on obtaining political, governmental and strategic secrets through seduction. Among the trained women are singers, dancers and teachers handpicked by Putin.

3 of 5 Russian President Vladimir Putin — Photo: Getty Images Russian President Vladimir Putin — Photo: Getty Images

“These are underprivileged young women trained to seduce foreigners in fake nightclubs, hotels and even brothels,” reports a Hollingsworth source. “The objective is to obtain compromising information, recordings and photographs that can help in obtaining confidential information”.

4 of 5 Russian model, influencer and former spy Anna Vasil’yevna Chapman — Photo: Instagram Russian model, influencer and former spy Anna Vasil’yevna Chapman — Photo: Instagram

The Russian government has yet to comment on the Daily Star report.

Now a model and influencer with more than 569 thousand followers on Instagram, the former Russian spy Anna Vasil’yevna Chapman would have been one of the last secret agents of the original wave of sexy spies. She was arrested by the FBI in the US in 2010 and then deported to Russia.