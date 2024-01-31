Putting people’s well-being at the center of your actions

By: E&N Brand Lab for BancoAgricola

As part of Grupo Bancolombia, BancoAgrícola works every day to make reality its objective: promoting sustainable development to achieve the well-being of all. In this sense, the well-being of people is at the center of the organization’s strategy, which is why it focuses on creating strategies designed for their development and progress.

BancoAgricola is betting on the magic that is created when organizational purpose is linked to people’s expectations and dreams. “Happiness is at the heart of everything we do, because it is connected to our purpose. We are a company that understands our role in influencing each of our stakeholders by supporting them in achieving their dreams, goals and objectives. For us, the development of our purpose is fundamental, as well as lasting relationships with interest groups through actions that have good outcomes for individuals, communities, companies and governments. Ultimately, what we want is to generate sustainable growth in El Salvador,” said Alejandro Gómez Fernández, vice president of talent and culture at BancoAgrícola.

wellness strategy

For Alejandro Gomez, people make BancoAgrícola, which is why it wants to ensure that its leaders and associates truly connect with the company’s purpose and feel identified with its culture. For this reason, a wellness strategy has been developed so that they can achieve their goals at a professional level, enjoy the process and maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life. “At BancoAgrícola we listen to the needs of our associates, which is why we implement flexible work plans that fit our productivity and goals as well as their needs and their role,” said the manager. As a result, approximately 50% of the Bank’s 3,000 employees in El Salvador are currently in flexible work arrangements.

According to the Vice President of Talent and Culture, BancoAgricola’s wellness strategy includes the physical, mental and spiritual areas, as they are convinced that people are integral beings who need attention to these three aspects. For example, in the physical aspect, Gómez highlights that overweight rates have skyrocketed in recent years in many Latin American countries, which is why the institution promotes physical health programs, led by doctors. , is done by experts, sports scientists and sociologists. Teams work together to provide medical assessment and advice.

Additionally, we are working on mental health care strategy through psychological helpline, especially after the pandemic. “With the help of our insurers and a team of doctors and professionals, we created a call center specializing in mental health issues, with psychologists available 24 hours a day,” Gomez said. Associate. “Let’s remember that in a pandemic we are facing difficult circumstances, not just at work, but isolation, having children at home all the time and even the death of loved ones; “They were all very complex situations whose consequences continue to this day,” he said.

On a spiritual level, BancoAgricola practices respect for human beings, their differences, beliefs and the right to believe or not believe in any faith. Alejandro Gómez Fernández said, “It is essential to respect how people want to develop their spirituality and how they understand life.”