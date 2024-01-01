PYC Therapeutics partners with Google to develop precision medicine with the help of AI

New momentum in the digital technology market. PYC Therapeutics has announced its intention to work with Google Cloud and other exclusive partners to develop machine learning models that create a new generation of precision medicines. After an initial investment of ten million dollarsThe project is required to be developed within a period of twelve months.

Specifically, the project will seek to leverage the company’s patent drug data to predict optimal sequences and structures of new drugs. This is all the information Will be stored on Google Cloud artificial intelligence (AI) platform, On behalf of the company they assure that “the project maintains a strong integration between the computational (in silico) and biological (in vitro) dimensions for the discovery of new drugs.”

There will be other specific partners in the cooperation, Who will participate for an initial fee of 4.5 million dollars, as they will be able to access PYC’s proprietary data sets and capabilities. These include Gopomelo, PTE LD and a special purpose vehicle created explicitly to implement the project.

Under this agreement, Google will benefit from retaining the right to publish the process used to design, host and run machine learning models used by the company’s deployed artificial intelligence platforms. PYC says it will “finance the project with existing working capital reserves”.,

PYC Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops and distributes innovative RNA therapies to improve the lives of patients with genetic diseases. In particular, the company Uses its proprietary drug delivery platform to improve precision medicine deliveryEspecially within programs that take monogenetic diseases into account.

In August 2023, Grifols announced an agreement with Google Cloud to advance artificial intelligence technology and accelerate the development of new biopharmaceutical drugs. The agreement covers new technologies, rapid prototyping testing and rapid scaling. From The Catalan company also recognized that the revamp of internal processes would help improve the agility of the teams.

Specifically, Google has developed two tools to improve drug development through AI. is the first Target & Lead Identification Suite, designed to predict and understand the structure of drugs. The second tool is called Multiomics SuiteResponsible for curating, storing, analyzing, and sharing high volumes of genomic data.