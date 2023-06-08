Queen Maxima shows off the power of the chic midi skirt in Brazil

After the spectacle of Prince Hussein’s wedding in Jordan, Queen Maxima has sold her luxurious wardrobe and crown for more. Complex Style. The Queen did this to visit Brazil, where she had been living for the past four days because of her position at the United Nations. For the occasion, Maxima not only packed a stylish suit, but one of its own Signature Looks starring chic midi skirt.

Queen Maxima in a chic midi skirt

On the fourth and final day of the UN visit to Brazil, the Queen wore a midi skirt unlike anything we’ve seen before. This is a jacquard item featuring a geometric print and wide matching belt, designed by Natan. Maxima paired the elegant midi skirt with a cream-colored blouse and open-toed mules in the same shade, also from her favorite Belgian fashion house. The Queen is a big fan of the shoes, as she has the design in at least three colors: in addition to cream, white (as seen on King’s Day) and salmon pink, which she brought with her to Brazil . (see below).

Maxima also knows that no look is complete without a bag. where the Queen had previously picked up a statement shopper from Dior during her visit (the famous book tote, also very popular with a listers as Jennifer Lopez), now she appeared with a more subtle copy. For example, we saw in her hand a white bag from Marina Rafael’s current collection that seems familiar to us. The design was previously worn by one of his daughters, Princess Ariane, during the King’s Day concert this year.

colored with stripes

Naitan’s eye-catching jacquard skirt wasn’t the only midi skirt that Maxima brought to Brazil. A few days ago we also saw the Queen in a bright, colorful model with horizontal stripes from the Belgian fashion house. She wore the summery skirt with a vintage pink blouse and salmon pink heels from Nathan. The whole thing was playful and hilarious, but without compromising on the timeless elegance we’ve come to expect from our Queen.

Maxima proves it with her recent looks: never change a winning team, The winning team in this case? Chic midi skirt combined with an elegant blouse. You’ll never go wrong with it.