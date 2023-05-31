Quentin Tarantino reveals his unmade James Bond film





Afterwards pulp Fiction Quentin Tarantino had plans for a curious James Bond movie. The plans they now share in detail for the first time, as well as advice for future bond directors.

Quentin Tarantino has been steadfast about this for years: He’s going to make one last movie. After that it’s done. End of story. fortunately, the pulp FictionThe director should not be bored either. He recently released another book and bought a great cinema.

the movie critic

However, before he retires, we owe the Grandmaster one last film. The question is: which one? The 60-year-old filmmaker has hinted at all kinds of plans over the years. From one deadly serious Star Trek movie to another Kill Bill part.

However, you can delete them all: Tarantino announces during interview that this is his final project the movie critic Will be done. A film about a real film critic of the seventies, whose name he does not wish to reveal. He has already revealed that he will not be choosing his regular frontmen, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio, this time around. “I haven’t decided yet, but it will be someone around 35.” the movie critic Going into pre-production soon.

Quentin Tarantino’s James Bond

However, in the meantime, Tarantino is never bad for sprinkling in opinion and anecdotes. The man is a walking film encyclopedia, and a museum of unrealized plans and ambitions. So It Was Almost Quentin Tarantino, Not Martin Campbell casino Royale Guided. Yes, the grand return of the James Bond franchise. was almost a casino Royale A movie from the 90s.

wanted after the success of tarantino pulp Fiction That is, making a James Bond film. they planned to take the book casino Royale To adapt, the 007 adventure with which author Ian Fleming started the mega-franchise in 1953. Unlike the version we finally got in 2006, Tarantino wanted to be casino Royale Set in the 60s. A period pieceInstead of the modern setting in which we were introduced to Daniel Craig.

stabbed

At the time, EON Productions, the company behind the Bond films, unfortunately did not own the rights to the book. they were with estate by Ian Fleming. Quentin Tarantino planned to set up an adaptation with the production company Miramax, but unfortunately the project never got off the ground. In fact, it was Broccoli who indirectly put a stop to the plans. Yes, the producers who are still pulling the strings of the franchise:

“I thought we might start over. But then it turned out that three years ago Broccoli became aware that someone was trying to do what I did. And so they made a comprehensive agreement with Fleming and said, “We have the movie rights to everything he wrote.” We’re just going to give you a bunch of money. It’s for everything he wrote. If someone wanted to turn it into a movie then they should come to us.”

standalone movie

Bells, because the cool thing about Tarantino’s plan was that he didn’t have the ambition to start a film series. He wanted to make a personal, stand-alone Bond film. For example, the path of Batman, a film that also didn’t have to deal with another DC film, giving the filmmakers plenty of leeway to choose their story and cast. This is what the director told Deadline: “This is what I wanted to do after pulp Fiction: my version casino Royale making, and it would take place in the 1960s. And we’re not talking about the Bond film series. We’ll cast an actor, make the film and it’s done. End of story.”

future of james bond

Tarantino, of course, still has an opinion in 2023 on how the Bond franchise should continue. According to the director, producers should really start adapting the original books: “So many books have really classic names and really classic adventures. And for the most part, they never did the books. They changed the plot line and maybe Took a Bond girl or a villain and chose their path. I think they should not remake the movies but do the books as written. And they will all be brand new.

pulp FictionThe director is known for his love for pulp films and books. A specific era in the rich history of Hollywood, including the original James Bond books. The current approach of Barbara Broccoli and other Bond makers is completely different with this: they have made James Bond more modern with the recent series of films. And to be fair, Is it perhaps an approach that will appeal to a wider audience than Tarantino’s? But still, but still: a stand-alone Bond film that goes back to the sixties? In a perfect world, Quentin Tarantino would still get that chance. Simply, next to modern films.

