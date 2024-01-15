Queretaro vs Santos Laguna match summary (0-1). Target

Expiry 10th day of 2024, Santos entered the Corregidora stadium And thanks to a goal, we defeated Gallos Blancos 1-0. Harold PreciadoWho returned from injury and played as a visitor for the first time in the competition and led his team to victory.

With this result, under the leadership of Ignacio Ambriz They reached 10 points and are in 13th place in the general table, while they mauro gerck They are in tenth place with 11 units.

There was a lackluster performance in the first half, with barely a shot on goal With 45 minutes and 57 minutes possession went to Laguneros. Percentage of stake, but very little action in the arches.

first notice given diego medinaWho entered the opponent’s area and took a shot that was deflected by a defender into the position of goalkeeper Guillermo Allison.

The only clear moment for the local team was on 30 minutes, when pablo barrera He ran from the right profile and took a cross which he could not finish. atson aeon At the far post due to the speed of the ball.

Alberto Osejo scored the first goal for the Warriors on 34 minutes.He then took a shot into the center of the area finding the left post of goal, but unfortunately the ball went wide.

in the second half, carlos acevedo He made a brilliant save which prevented a mistake mattheus doriawho moved the ball up awkwardly and missed the opportunity Miguel Barbieri will finishBut the Albiverede goalkeeper jumped to send it for a corner kick.

Alison made a brilliant save in the 74th minute to maintain the parity.after a good individual game Ramiro Sordo, Who took a shot from mid height and forced the opponent goalkeeper to dive to deflect the ball.

The goal was scored in the 75th minute Harold PreciadoWho fired a ball at the far post on a corner kick which was deflected hugo rodriguez And left the Colombian forward alone in the spot they had given him on the mark.

In Matchday 11, Querétaro visits Pachuca at Hidalgo Stadium on Saturday, March 9 at 7:00 pm. While Santos receives Cruz Azul at the TSM Stadium on the same day and time.