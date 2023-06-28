Quiet luxury screams classism, sizeism and racism

Quiet luxury is suddenly everywhere. Earlier this month, American tech and gaming platforms reported wealth of geeks Recently the number of searches for this term has increased by more than 614 percent. magazines bombarded by very expensive, logo-less beige and greige Looks that were labeled as the most important fashion trends of 2023 a few months back, and looks like they are going to be right. self-fulfilling prophecy? Perhaps. Death in the pot for the creativity of us all? That too!

Also read about ‘crazy expensive simplicity’: How the (super)rich separate themselves from ‘quiet luxury’



new constant

But according to the show during the latest Fashion Week in Milan, even the usually gaudy Dolce & Gabbana has changed its stance. Just as bling loving Fashion celebrities like JLO, Kylie Jenner and her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian. Even among less prominent fashion enthusiasts, we see more and more followers of so-called old money around the world. huge has become thanks to Dramaticseries succession (on HBOMax). And although it should be feared that this style may become a new constant, there are practically no fans exclusively of any trend. ,old money aesthetics‘one of two’stash money’ (the hashtags used on TikTok and other social media) are no exception when it comes to so-called silent luxuries.

Read also: Only insiders know that what you wear is really, really expensive



It seems that the opponents of this trend are mainly going abroad. But his voice travels far and soon gets louder. Take Jonathan Squire: author and researcher of Black visual culture at the prestigious Parsons School of Design and no fan of minimalist chic QuarrelThe “timeless” ready-to-wear ensemble from the always sad-looking twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who once played child character Michelle on the sitcom. entire house, (If you don’t know the series, I’ll leave it at that.)

Privileged white people want to distance themselves from poor white people, the so-called neo-rich, and people of color

Back to Jonathan Squire, who claims on his popular Insta account that there’s nothing ‘cool’ about quiet luxury, but this minimalist style instead screams a trio of words: classism – and by that I mean , of course, the distinction that is made by the social group to which one belongs; formalism (discrimination based on people’s size) and: racism, which unfortunately needs no explanation.

Read also Laurie Bastmeijer’s opinion: ‘Silent luxury’ is for those whose affairs are allegedly arranged



According to Squire, quiet luxury for privileged white people is nothing more and nothing less than a way for privileged white people to flaunt their dollars, their social status, their slim (!) bodies, taste and sense of style. And it’s all aimed at distancing himself from poor white people, people who earned their capital themselves instead of inheriting it — the so-called nouveau riche — and: people of color.

Groups that broadly advocate a different, often more gaudy or lavish aesthetic, which they often dismiss as bad taste. What is certainly worth considering about this analysis is that I find it both fascinating and terrifying. Fashion can question, excite, connect, challenge. But exclude, never! Whether you go for the monochrome look, logomania or something tasteful triple printing,