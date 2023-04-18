(Quiz) Which pop culture girl is more like you?
Admin
2 days ago
Entertainment
53 Views
Regina George, Elle Woods, Sharpay Evans, Dionne Davenport… which of these preppy girls is your face?
Extremely wealthy, well-dressed girls who often feel superior to everything and everyone around them. Be them queen beesas Regina Georgeantagonists like Sharpay Evans or good-hearted, like Elle Woodspop culture preppy girls marked generations with their style and charisma.
But which one is more like you? Find out which of these iconic preppy girls are you with our quiz!
Starting with a fundamental question for any preppy girl: what is your relationship with fashion?
I follow everything that’s hot and I dress like the biggest icons of fashion.
I’m a fan of the classics and I follow the rules of the fashion world to the letter.
Of course I keep up with fashion, but more importantly I dictate fashion.
She was always surrounded by followers.
He was very popular, but he had real friends.
You had a reputation that made you both feared and adored.
She was much admired, but she had no friends nor did she keep anyone very close.
A new girl has arrived at school, and even though she has nothing to do with you, she is becoming the center of attention. What’s your attitude?
She won’t steal my spotlight! I do everything to put this pest in its place with the nerds.
It’s even fun to use my influence to make her part of my group at first, but I have no qualms about trying to end her life.
I don’t care much, but I end up convinced to give the girl a chance. In the end, we even became friends.
I make friends, wow. Who says everyone has to see things the way I do? She’s awesome in a different way.
Do you consider yourself a feminist?
Finally, which of these things would you like to be known for?
I want to be known for literally being the best at everything
Source link
Check Also
the actress megan fox he has won many fanatics thanks to his beauty and sensuality, …