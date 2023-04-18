R. Kelly trial begins for new sex crimes case

O R&B singer R. Kellysentenced in June to 30 years imprisonment for sexual exploitationwill be tried on similar charges in his hometown of Chicago, where jury selection began Monday.

Robert Sylvester Kelly, 55, was found guilty in New York of running a “network” for the sexual exploitation of women and teenagers for decades and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Chicago court, he faces charges of obstruction of justice, production of child pornography and illegal sexual activity with a minor.

R. Kelly, singer, songwriter and record producer Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski / AFP

Kelly and two former partners are accused of obstructing the 2008 child pornography trial, in which the jury found him not guilty, by threatening and bribing a victim who turned out not to testify. She is expected to testify at the retrial.

The other two defendants are his former manager Derrel McDavid and Milton “June” Brown, the singer’s former employee. The trial is expected to last about four weeks.

His attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, asked that anyone who saw the documentary Surviving R Kellywho gives voice to several of his victims, be excluded from the jury, but Judge Harry Leinenweber denied the request.

R. Kelly’s conviction in New York, the first in a trial where the majority of civil parties were black women, was seen as a turning point in the movement. #MeToo.

The debates shed light on R. Kelly’s “system” for luring young women and raping them, with the complicity of those close to them.

Many victims reported having met the singer at concerts or presentations in shopping centers, and that his team handed them little papers with Kelly’s contact information.

The singer is also prosecuted in two other states.