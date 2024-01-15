Rachida Dati wins from the start at Cesars, Monica Bellucci… President Valérie Lemercier is in a very good position at Cesars

Rachida Dati, now Minister of Culture in the government of Gabriel Attal, was apparently invited to the Cesar for its 49th edition. The mayor of the 7th arrondissement of Paris was seated right next to Virginie Efira, who was nominated as Best Actress for Love and the Forests – although that award would go to Sandra Hüller (anatomy of fall, Valérie Lemercier spoke to Gérard Lenorman after revisiting his song, If I were President, When talking about accepting this position: “I also called a friend, who was a former president himself. Rachida, I’m a bit like you called Nicholas. Who told me to go ahead, big girl, go ahead!“Rachida Daati was smiling and laughing a lot.

The César ceremony, under tension after the forceful declarations initiated by Judith Godreche on French cinema and the sexual assaults that have been taking place there for years, opened on February 23, 2024, with a speech by the event’s president, Valérie Lemercier. director and actressto line up Won over the public with his words, from which many celebrities were not spared.

Pierre Arditi, Monica Bellucci also poke fun at Valéry Lemercier’s inauguration speech at Caesars

In the rest of his speech, Valéry Lemercier angered Pierre Arditi when he invited the nominees to train for Caesar’s defeat. Opening a fake envelope, she announces: “I’m going to open it up and I’m going to tell you, the Cesar award has been given to Pierre Arditi. I assure you, he can’t do it, he is not in any cinema movie this year. He used to play only in theatre. And again, not every evening.“A reference to the constant discomforts associated with the excessive work that he had to endure while playing the play Rabbit As with Muriel Robin, much ink flowed due to the cancellation. The actor is much better, all this is in the past and the audience was able to laugh openly at the failures of Evelyn Bouix’s husband.

The best may be for last: Monica Bellucci’s imitation accomplished to perfection by Valérie Lemercier. She got into the Italian star’s skin with an unstoppable mastery of her phrases, enough to open this edition of Caesars with style and humour!

Audience for the 2024 César Awards

In terms of viewers, this 49th ceremony, broadcast unencrypted on Canal+, attracted 1.86 million viewers (or 11.8% market share), an increase from last year, according to Mediametry data published on Saturday 24 February. In 2023 it attracted 1.7 million viewers. ,However, these figures are a far cry from the 3.9 million viewers gathered in 2012.“, recalls AFP.