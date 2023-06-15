Racing Force Group collaborates on F1 film starring Brad Pitt

(Alliance News) – Racing Force Group SpA announced Thursday that it has signed a collaboration agreement with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckenheimer Films and Plan for a new film based on the FIA ​​Formula One World Championship. Have done B Entertainment.

OMP, Bell Racing Helmets and Racing Spirit, brands from the Italian conglomerate, have been appointed to provide racewear, helmets and team uniforms for the fictional characters the storyline revolves around.

All Racing Force flame retardant and head protection products used during filming will fully comply with the rigorous FIA homologation standards of actual racing.

Director, Joseph Kosinski, who previously directed ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ with seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton under his company Don Apollo Films and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Chad Oman of Plan B Will build Entertainment, and the entire F1 community, including the championship organisations, the ten teams and the FIA.

The upcoming Formula 1 film stars two-time Academy Award winner Brad Pitt as a former racing driver making his return to racing. Ehren Kruger, already nominated for an Academy Award, is working on the screenplay.

Shares of Racing Force Group closed down 1.3 per cent at ERU5.88 per share on Thursday.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, senior reporter at Alliance News

