Racist memes, Minecraft and state secrets. Who would have thought? – DNA

Let’s put everything in perspective

For those who are not yet familiar with Discord, an online platform that allows you to chat, talk, share media and even watch movies at the same time, I will tell you a little about it. One of the advantages offered by this platform is the possibility of creating personalized servers in which users can establish rules and permissions to suit them.

So far so good, right? Well no, like on many other internet sites, Discord has found communities with extremely toxic behavior, such as the “Thug Shaker Central” server, where passions such as video games, racism and the love of weapons found a place.

A few weeks ago, in the US congress, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was called out by lawmakers over rumors of a big data leak. On the radar of the American authorities was the Chinese company ByteDance and its subsidiary TikTok, however, weeks later it would be revealed that something that not even the craziest theories would have imagined.

Discord was the scene where one of the biggest leaks of secret military documents was revealed, literally putting the lives of millions of people on the battlefield at risk. All this happened in the same chat where bad memes and jokes with a high racist content were shared.

Although at first the security authorities of the northern neighbor tried to minimize and divert attention, the truth is that they did not know which of all their enemies would have leaked thousands and thousands of secret documents on the Internet. Russia? China? Venezuela? The possibilities were endless.

However, the truth came out: the enemy was at home and enlisted in the United States Air National Guard. Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old soldier, has been accused and arrested as the main and alleged person responsible for the leak of thousands of military documents directly related to the war between Ukraine and Russia.

What they never expected was to realize that Teixeira had been sharing information since 2022 “to educate” the members of the group so that “they would not be surprised by what the news says.”

With the trial against Teixeira underway and the war allies of the United States dismayed by the type and amount of information leaked, this event has demonstrated the importance of online security and how emotional intelligence to coexist on the Internet is essential. currently essential. According to confirmed reports, everything seems to indicate that the military would have shared the classified information after a discussion to demonstrate his manhood, said in a somewhat more unfortunate way that is irrelevant.

In parallel, the conversation has also affected Discord, since many consider that the service could promote behaviors that are harmful to society. However, we are talking about private servers, which may well have existed on this network or on some other.

In any case, it is important to remember that online security is crucial, especially when it comes to sensitive and confidential information. The leak of secret military documents can endanger not only the lives of soldiers on the battlefield, but also the national security of a country and that of its allies.

Additionally, this incident highlights the need to educate people about the impact of emotional intelligence and appropriate behavior online. It is important that people understand that their actions online can have serious consequences in real life.

It is necessary to recognize that online platforms like Discord are not inherently bad. It is possible to create positive and constructive communities online by promoting appropriate behaviors and implementing appropriate security measures.

This incident on Discord is a reminder of the importance of online safety and education on proper online behavior.