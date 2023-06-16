Radiant faces take the place of the hot sun

Blackwave emerged from a chance encounter in the Brussels scene in 2016. Antwerp producer Willem Ardui and rapper J Etohoun have been combining their playful sound for seven years in a mishmash with hip-hop as the main ingredients, as well as jazz, funk and R&B as tasty condiments. The hip-hop duo released an album last year no sleep in la, logically written in the American metropolis. Still, they hit it close to home tonight and their performance won’t quite dominate this record: we can prepare ourselves for an overview of Blackwave’s discography. It included a new setup, new music and not completely coincidentally again at the OLT, where they had already played a home game in 2018 and 2020. After all, Willem Arduy grew up in the same neighborhood.

With a band of our own scented cloth as a souvenir, we are warmly welcomed into the amphitheater of the beautiful Riverenhof. Producer, writer and multi-instrumentalist Geo Jordan traveled from London to present his fusion of electronic music with soul during his debut show in Antwerp. Already nominated for two Grammys following her work with Doja Cat, the multi-faceted artist took the stage with an electric guitar. However, the standing portion still felt a bit out of bounds, as many in attendance probably under pressure from the group demanded a safer stand. Jordan came up with an electronic backing track that he sings along to, but occasionally augments it with his electric guitar. At the climax, however, it is waiting for the end of the 25-minute set. “Freedom” was the closing track and also the most notable moment. The funky tune was unexpectedly interrupted by loud synths making their way through the park. Still, Geo Jordan was hard to convince. Although he was always good at speech and instrumental, the enthusiasm we craved was just missing. On the other hand, the empty central square created an unnecessary barrier between the stage and the audience.

To the black wave to break down that barrier, and they already tried at the beginning of the set with “Goodenough”. Ardui and Etohoun headlined each other with their respective songs. While the latter rapped, the former took a breather on the guitarists step and vice versa. It’s nice to see how the men are singing along to each other’s songs, and it is reflected in the audience. Meanwhile, that energy spilled over well onto OLT, which, unlike Friday’s concert, was completely sold out. enough space to move. The attendees made voracious use of it, although they needed a few songs to get them in the mood.

Fortunately, the spontaneity of both on stage contributed to this. The tense resignation of some grumpy visitors was effortlessly transformed into the happy faces that replaced the bright sun from behind the stage. The live premiere of recent single “Champion” was a bit awkward, being a personal and subdued performance, more honest than the rest of an already honest setlist.

Although the men’s pairing naturally garnered most of the attention, it also felt like a nine-man show. The seven-piece band the two brought with them was well received. The wind duets in particular were numbered for a small orchestra and did not sound out of breath. Along with many spotlight moments, she took home the silver for Star of the Evening. Moments later, Etohon raised his voice. It really got the audience dancing for the first time, although we must not ignore the role of the funky beat in it. The enthusiasm of the audience again reached the stage, resulting in the first clapping of hands.

This, along with a new, fast and energetic song written last month in Los Angeles, provides much-needed variety to an enjoyable setlist so far. The actual temperature dipped below 23 degrees, but the heat of the past few days in the arena was perfectly reflected: sunny, warm and with drops of sweat on our heads. Those slightly heavier bits resonated better, because that’s what Blackwave believes to be true. What it excels at: Combining sultry heat with fast tempo, energy and funky rhythms. The performance of “Torn Screen” was a good example of this: the song represented the fastest rap tempo of the night, but continued to flow comfortably into the lightning-fast energy. This was partly made possible by the new setup, which included a percussionist for the first time.

The last chord was reserved for “Mayavi”, which was well played. A post-scan of the text ‘I just want to end it, but I don’t want to end you’ introduces the audience to Bisronde. “I Miss” followed and turned out to be even more heartfelt than the previous songs. Ardui’s electric guitar playing added to the sound and power. The sing-along chorus also contributed to a quiet, yet fulfilling conclusion to the set. The Antwerp hip-hop duo not only delivered an opening languid set, but also got them OLT with a creamy, summery cocktail of relaxing and sensual rhythms. The sultry, funky wave was definitely present, although we wouldn’t immediately associate the color ‘black’ with that black wave feeling. Radiate. And that’s a good thing.

Blackwave is playing today. Another sold out show on OLT. Tickets for this performance are all sold out, but tomorrow you can head to Pinkpop’s Stage 4 to see the two in action. Even our country’s biggest festival doesn’t let these sly guys pass: Blackwave. Saturday 1 July will be at Rock Werchter and 17 August at Pukkelpop’s opening day.

