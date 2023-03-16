Radiant League: matchday 6 live

Follow the Twitch live here:

The Radiant League is about to conclude. After the end of the Lock In and the Rising, we only have, for the moment, the maximum competition of the Storm Circuit within the Spanish competitive VALORANT. But the level, of course, is in style.

No one gives up in the Radiant League. Of the eight teams, with two days to go, all can reach the Playoffs, and all can also reach the 10 points that the highest ranked Team Galaga has.. We’ll see if the canaries manage not to lose and stay up in the standings.

A very even penultimate day

In the afternoon of today the parties are, in general, to life or death. we start with Wygers, who is in low hours and needs to stop the bleeding now, against FIVE, that if he does not win, he could see the mission of being first as impossible.

Later, in the channel of the Circuito Tormenta, they will be the leaders, Team Galaga, those who face a Serpes Gaming that he could see his Playoffs in jeopardy if he loses today. In turn, in the costream the Team Aku Aku-MIV Gaming. Those from MIV have the last chance to be able to rejoin the league, against an Aku who is at a very high level.

Finally, to close, Melilla Titans, which seems to revive in a few days, will have to sentence TLM. The monks have yet to win any game, but of the five they have played they have tied in four. Will they be able to spoil the party of the people of Melilla and stay in the fight?