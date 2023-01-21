Radiant League presents its second split

Circuito Tormenta has presented the second divided from the Radiant League of VALORANT, the amateur competition. This league will be the second national competition of this game of Riot Games and provides the oropportunity to upload to VCL.
New equipment arrives
After the first split where Five Media Clan took the win, New teams arrive in the Radiant League.
After the departure of ZETAwhich is competing in VCL, Esports Tools, Bisons Ex0tik Y jokers; Four teams go up from the circuit.
Melilla Titans He ascends, finishing first in the Storm Circuit and has presented a spectacular roster that has a good chance of being at the top of the table.
In addition, they have entered the competition MIV Gaming, Team Aku Aku Y The Last Monk, the latter being the surprise of the day since his promotion or roster had not been announced. These additions join the FIVE Media Clan, Team Galaga, Serpes Gaming Y wygers.
The Radiant League begins on February 1st
In Program #0, where the league has been presented, they have announced that the competition will have its first day on February 1being a total of 7. It will be played on Wednesdays and the playoffs between March 29 and April 12.
On the first day we will see the following matches:
- 17:00 – Serpes Gaming vs. MIV Gaming
- 7:00 p.m. – The Last Monk vs. FIVE Media Clan
- 7:00 p.m. – Wygers vs. Team Aku AKu (costream)
- 9:00 p.m. Team Galaga vs. Melilla Titans
In addition, the rosters of all sets have been presented at the VALORANT Storm Circuit Twitter together with the team casters, which continues with the same template. With this, everything is ready to see what level the teams of the amateur in Spain. The countdown is at 11 days for the competition to begin.