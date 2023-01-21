Radiant League presents its second split

Circuito Tormenta has presented the second divided from the Radiant League of VALORANT, the amateur competition. This league will be the second national competition of this game of Riot Games and provides the oropportunity to upload to VCL.

New equipment arrives

After the first split where Five Media Clan took the win, New teams arrive in the Radiant League.

After the departure of ZETAwhich is competing in VCL, Esports Tools, Bisons Ex0tik Y jokers; Four teams go up from the circuit.

Melilla Titans He ascends, finishing first in the Storm Circuit and has presented a spectacular roster that has a good chance of being at the top of the table.

In addition, they have entered the competition MIV Gaming, Team Aku Aku Y The Last Monk, the latter being the surprise of the day since his promotion or roster had not been announced. These additions join the FIVE Media Clan, Team Galaga, Serpes Gaming Y wygers.

Radiant League Teams

The Radiant League begins on February 1st

In Program #0, where the league has been presented, they have announced that the competition will have its first day on February 1being a total of 7. It will be played on Wednesdays and the playoffs between March 29 and April 12.

On the first day we will see the following matches: