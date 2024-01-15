Rafael Gallardo: “Another Trump mandate would be very dangerous for the Fed’s independence” | financial markets

Carmignac’s chief economist is clear that politics is going to cross the Federal Reserve’s way this year. For Rafael Gallardo, the strength of the United States economy raises doubts about whether June will still be too early for the first rate cut. And to leave it for later would be to do so in the midst of the countdown to the United States presidential elections in November. For Donald Trump, a pre-election rate cut would be a harsh insult in favor of Joe Biden and, in the face of a potential new term for Republicans, it would set a very bad precedent in an already difficult relationship…

Carmignac’s chief economist is clear that politics is going to cross the Federal Reserve’s way this year. For Rafael Gallardo, the strength of the United States economy raises doubts about whether June will still be too early for the first rate cut. And to leave it for later would be to do so in the midst of the countdown to the United States presidential elections in November. For Donald Trump, a pre-election rate cut would be a harsh insult to Joe Biden and, in the face of a potential new term for Republicans, it would set a very bad precedent in Trump’s already difficult relationship with Jerome Powell. “The Fed fears its independence and that’s something it wants to preserve,” Gallardo says.

Is it time to cut interest rates in June?

The market expects the Fed, ECB, Bank of England, Bank of Switzerland to cut rates by then… but there is still a significant difference in economic cycle times between Europe and the US. US inflation data for February released on Tuesday, while it was not good, exceeded expectations. We feel like June is too early to cut rates in the US. Despite the risk of euro devaluation, Europe will have to take the initiative and cut rates in June. But America still has a problem with its economy overheating, it is still strong.

Then when will the rates be cut in America?

Political considerations should also be added to this question. The Fed has a window to start lowering rates that could close in July. If the conditions for monetary normalization are not met on that date, the proximity of presidential elections in the United States in November could become an obstacle to initiating the reduction. Doing so after July could be problematic as the Fed would not want to be seen changing its monetary policy bias before the election.

It should not seem that this is in favor of the government candidate…

Yes. And we can assume that turn dovish The Fed had to prepare for the possibility of an early rate cut in late 2023 that could not be tempered by the toxic political environment. Powell’s nightmare is to end his term under President Trump in 2026.

He says the Fed is not as independent as it should be.

One day a former member of the Fed told me what is most important to this central bank. And this is not the dual mandate of inflation control and full employment facing the US Congress. The Fed is subject to the will of Congress. If Trump wins the presidential election, he will very likely take control of the House and Senate and the Fed fears for its independence due to Trump’s influence on the Republican Party. The fear of weakening of American institutions may be greater in Trump’s second term. This would be very dangerous for the Fed’s independence.

How do you explain the current appetite for risk assets at a time when rates are still high?

Technology is no longer related to the economic cycle and interest rates. Investors are betting on long-term productivity and economic growth thanks to artificial intelligence. Delay in rate cut is not a threat to this sector. There is a bubble dynamic in artificial intelligence but it is not like it was in 1999, built in companies with no business plan or profit. After all, despite high interest rates, market conditions are creating a wealth effect for American households. American households’ investment in the stock market has never been higher. That’s why it’s increasingly likely the Fed will do nothing this year, although that’s not the central scenario.

What would it mean for the euro zone if the ECB lowers rates before the Federal Reserve?

Today the cyclical imbalance between the economies of the United States and the euro zone is so significant that it should not become an obstacle for the ECB to decide to lower rates completely independently. It is clear that this could weaken the euro, but this would be a positive thing. The euro zone has lost much of its competitiveness due to the natural gas crisis with Russia. Furthermore, China is consolidating its domestic market and stealing global market share in sectors such as automobiles, which is a major problem for Germany. Therefore, achieving greater competitiveness through the exchange rate would be a good thing. I am not worried about imported inflation, it is no longer a problem. There is inflation in the service sector and labor market. And if Trump wins, the trade war will start again. It will be aimed at the automobile market, steel, aluminium… and in this sense, it would be a good thing if competitiveness is achieved with a weak euro before Trump’s election.

Are you concerned about the rise of the far right arising from the European Parliament elections?

This is a key risk the market is keeping an eye on, with the extreme right moving further, as seen in Portugal. The European Parliament elections are going to be a test for national governments. But the impact on European policies must be qualified because we are not talking about a majority of populist parties. And the European Parliament has limited powers, as do the Council and the Commission.

