Raft PC game full version free download

about this game

Adventure alone or with friends

deadly sea! Collect particles to continue to exist, increase your raft and beware of hazards.

ocean!

Trapped in a small raft with nothing but an old plastic grappling hook, the player

A completely lonely blue sea with no land in sight! thirsty and empty

Survival is no longer clean!

It is difficult to recover resources from the sea. Players must use their trusty grappling hook to catch floating particles and, if possible, clear the reef below the waves and the islands above.

But thirst and hunger aren’t the only dangers at sea… Beware the man-

The ingested shark has decided to abandon your voyage!

characteristic:

● Multiplayer! Survive alone or with friends in online co-op mode!

● Hook! Use the hook to catch floating particles.

● Craft! Craft survival tools, guns, crops and more to help you stay alive!

● Build! Scale your raft from an easy wreck to a buoyant mansion.

● Study! Learn something new to craft on your study desk.

● Explore! Sail your raft to a new location!

● Diving! Drop anchor and explore the depths to find additional sources.

● Fighting! Defend your raft from the dangers of the sea.

64-bit processor and operating system required

Operating system: Windows 7 or higher

Processor: 2.6 GHz dual core or equivalent

Memory: 4GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 500 series or equivalent

DirectX version: 11

Network: Broadband Internet Connection

Storage: 3 GB of free space required

Note: A 64-bit operating system is required.

DOWNLOAD NOW

Step 1: Search for a reliable website that offers free game downloads.

Step 2: Click on the download button and wait for the download to finish.

Step 3: Once the download is complete, extract the downloaded files using a file extractor like WinRAR.

Step 4: Run the setup file and follow the on-screen instructions to install the game.