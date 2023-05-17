RAGE 2 PC Latest Version Full Game Free Download

Embark on a mad journey through the novel “RAGE 2” and unique “Death Cult” missions. Walker tracks down a group of crazed mutants who turned RAGE’s early hero Nicholas Rehn into an idolatry. Dashing through the sewers and smashing through hordes of mutants, including the massive and terrifying Abatton Warlock, you’ll earn Rennes’ legendary energy system, in addition to the most popular Pioneer pistol and a new version of the truck.

Key properties:

Welcome to the world of shooter madness

id Software, with a long history in the shooter world, has teamed up to create the open world Avalanche Studios and create the RAGE 2 players dream of. It’s not just a shooting game, it’s not an open world match. It makes a shooting game.

The wasteland awaits your conquest.

In your quest for authority, you are free to travel across vast and diverse landscapes, from lush jungles and menacing swamps to scorching deserts. The wasteland is huge, but you’ll have powerful weapons to compete for every inch of land.

Operating system: Win7, 8.1 or 10 (64-bit version)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 780 3GB or AMD R9 280 3GB

Storage: 50 GB of free space required

