Raidiant launches a program of esports events

The gaming and esports platform for women Radiant, has announced the launch of a new series of events called Radiant Challenger Circuit (RCC). The RCC will offer events focused on women in five popular video games: Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch 2, Rocket League and VALORANT.

The first event of the program, which will last for a year, will be the Radiant Heroes Majorpart of the initiative Calling All Heroes by Blizzard to support members of marginalized gender identities in Overwatch 2. The best will take place between April 21 and 23and there will be more events in july and novemberwhich will culminate in a Last Chance Qualifier in January 2024.

Besides, Radiant and Twitch have reached a joint selling agreementwhereby the latter will serve as the exclusive sponsorship sales partner for the Radiant Challenger Circuit. The streaming platform will create partnerships with leading brands for promote the RCCpromote the events and support the community.

We continue to show that there is great interest in more women’s esports programming. I look forward to expanding our events and working with more brands to support the community and provide opportunities for the thousands of female gamers, producers and game professionals who make it all possible. Heather Garozzo, Director of Raidiant

Radiant is an initiative and content hub focused on celebrating and advocating for opportunities for women gamers. Created in November 2021, the platform is owned by New Meta Entertainmentthe parent company of the North American esports organization dignified. The platform also has partnerships with companies such as Nerd St Gamers, NYX Cosmetics and Twitter, among other. Recently, she organized the Ally Women’s Open by Psyonixa tournament with $40,000 in prizes for North American and European Rocket League women’s teams.