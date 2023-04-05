Rainbow 7 dominated Estral and will play the LLA final

By Mariano CortasaReading: 2 min.

R7 eliminated Estral Esports and will be in the LLA grand final in Chile. Riot Press

Rainbow 7 dominoes to Estral Esports 3-1 and will play the Final of the Latin American League of League of Legends (LLA) versus Six Karma in the Gamergy of Chile.

Las Águilas, after losing to 6K in the first round of the playoffs, struggled to defeat INFINITY and reach the Lower Bracket final. Meanwhile, R7 defeated Isurus at the beginning of the playoffs and then lost to Six Karma to win this series.

In the first game was a stamped rainbow squad. They needed 32 minutes to make it 1-0 and only two deaths gave them up, Mireu (9/0/5), CEO (7/0/8) and Lyonz (0/0/18) they did not suffer any kills against them.

In the second game, Las Águilas brought out their great mentality, withstood the attacks of their rivals and established the tie in one at 43 minutes. Although none of the players took the spotlight, SamD knew how to capitalize on R7’s mistakes at the end of the match and they were forceful.

The third It had the same trend as the first one. stamped rainbow 7 total to stay one win away from the final in Chile and put Estral against the ropes. He Aurelion Sol de Mireu (9/0/3) wreaked havoc, the Oddie’s Sejuani (2/1/8) marked the times and the Ceo’s Xayah (4/0/8) He put the final touches on the crack to, in 30 minutes, declare the 2-0.

R7 did not waste his opportunity, delivered the coup de grace and advanced to the final against 6K. Again, he stunned Estral very aggressively and with all the players showing a great level, they closed the final 3-1 in 32 minutes.

Rainbow 7 earned a place in the LLA final on April 14 at Gamergy in Chile against Six Karmawhere he will seek to have revenge and lift the title.