Rainbow Six Siege Six Invitational 2023 Begins February 7

rainbow six siege It is one of the most popular competitive online shooters that has been on the market for a long time and has also managed to forge a good career within electronic sports, perhaps it is not as popular as CS: GO or Valorant but it does have a large interested community. in their tournaments there are already a good number of clubs of different depths with teams that participate in their competitions.

Precisely soon these teams are going to reunite at the Six Invitational 2023the most important tournament of the 2022-2023 season of this tactical shooter that is going to start next week so that we can see the best teams in the world.

16 teams will meet in Canada

The Rainbow Six Siege Six Invitational 2023 will have place between February 7 and 19 in Canada and, more specifically, in the cities of Montreal and Laval that will host the 16 best teams in the world, including a club from Spain, KOI and four from Latin America (w7m esports, Team Liquid, FaZe Clan and THE ONE):

w7m esports (Latin America)

Team BDS (Europe)

Wolves Esports (Europe)

DarkZero Esports (North America)

Team Liquid (Latin America)

Astralis (North America)

KOI (Europe)

M80 (North America)

Oxygen Esports (North America)

G2 Esports (Europe)

FaZe Clan (Latin America)

(Latin America) Soniqs (North America)

Heroic (Europe)

MNM Gaming (Europe)

Elevate (Asia-Pacific)

Cyclops athlete gaming (Asia-Pacific)

Dire Wolves (Asia-Pacific Qualifiers)

Team Secret (European Qualifiers)

LOS ONE (Latin American Qualifiers)

Spacestation Gaming (North American Qualifiers)

For the first time since 2020, just before the pandemic, the competition will be open to the public during the second part of the playoffs. which will take place from February 17 to February 19, although before that the group stage and the first matches of this elimination phase will be played behind closed doors.

Which club will win the Rainbow Six Siege World Cup this 2023?