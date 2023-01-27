Ramboot is reinforced with DoubleD to try to save the season

LLast week we reached the end of the first round of the Spanish VCL Rising. In the biggest VALORANT league in our country, there are three clearly marked at the bottom of the table, Ramboot, AYM and Movistar Riders, with 1-8 on their markers.

This has given rise to our first changes, trying to bring new life to the group, to achieve a comeback that looks complicated but not impossible. Ramboot has taken the first step, signing DoubleD to replace Rexs.

A turn to get out of the descent

Each time, the well in which these sets are found is deeper. After spending two of the three weeks of competition without knowing victory, the Valencians have decided to vary the pieces. It is impossible to know what happens within a team, but as he has pointed out Rexs on his Twitter account, it is he himself who is taking a step back as a substitute, since he has not been mentally well for a while.

Instead it appears Dailos Daniel Martín Ruiz, better known as DoubleD. His career has changed a lot in the past year. After destroying the Circuito Tormenta with FIVE, he became part of Movistar Riders along with the rest of his teammates.

However, the performance in Crossfire was not as expected, and the staff decided to do without several of the roster pieces. Ace, DoubleD ended up in Jokers, where they played in the Radiant League last season, falling in the semifinals of the Playoffs against FIVE.

Now, he has a poisoned opportunity in the VCL Rising. From Ramboot he is trusted as a savior, as the player who can change the synergy of the team. And although he has nothing to lose and the bet could turn out very well, consolidating himself in the category, a bad end to the season could mark him. We will see if he is able to manage the situation well and lead the robots to save himself from the low table.