Ramfis emphasizes presidential aspirations and presents Ernesto Fadul as a potential running mate

José Ramfis Domínguez Trujillo confirmed his aspirations to run for president on 19 May through his Democratic Hope Party (PED) and announced Ernesto Fadul as his vice-presidential partner.

The grandson of former dictator Rafael Leonidas Trujillo confirmed at a press conference his aspirations to occupy the highest political post in the country, despite the fact that in November last year The Central Board of Elections (JCE) rejected his candidacy due to constitutional hurdles.

“I wish to reiterate that I fully comply with all the conditions required by our Constitution to aspire to the presidency of the Dominican Republic and that this candidacy is legitimate,” he stressed.

Regarding Fadul’s choice as his partner, he said that he has come to the conclusion that it is his “Thinking Twins”, Since according to them they share similar ideals and political values.

“We practically match 100% in political concepts, I have complete confidence in his righteousness and his morality. He is a man of unquestionable nationalist principles, and a man who over the years has demonstrated not only unerring consistency, but also a vocation to serve his people. He is an ideal person, the profile we are looking for is someone who is truly committed to the motherland, who has been fighting for years and who strongly believes in the principles of morality, equality and nationalism , but also recognizes the lack of a strong one. Hands to rule the country.

On his part, Fadul expressed his approval of the candidature saying that he would also accept it.

“The leader is Ramfis because he has a devastating speech, he is the only person who can restore the eroded national confidence, and I trust him. He asked me to run with him on the ballot and to me it is more than a privilege. “I expressed my support to him and he knows very well that I am going to take the last political ‘cartridge’ for my project and my party,” he said.

Regarding the border crisis and the instability presented by neighboring Haiti, the presidential candidate expressed that since Central government does not take decisive steps To guarantee the security of the Dominican people.

“Here they have talked a lot about the border issue, but they have not taken decisive action to close the border, guarantee the safety of civilians and we cannot have confidence that the safety of civilians is fully protected “When we have illegal people from Haiti coming in.” And going on as if “it was his yard,” he said.

Trujillo stressed that the political and social crisis that Haiti has been facing in recent times “has unique significance”, alleging that in times of crisis people move to the nearest city, so the country needs Haitians. Must be prepared for heavy waves.

Similarly, he described the reinforcements announced by the authorities in the border area as “media”.

In November last year, the Plenary Session of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) through Resolution 75-2023 rejected the presidential candidacy presented by Ramfis Domínguez Trujillo because it does not meet the requirements of the sole paragraph of Article 20. Constitution because he was born in the United States and has not yet renounced that nationality.