Rammstein himself will investigate the allegations against singer Till Lindemann

German metal band Rammstein will investigate singer Till Lindemann over allegations of his behavior with women. The band has hired a law firm following the start of their ongoing tour in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius last month, according to information obtained by dpa news agency.

The probe should provide the status of the complete state. For example, the law firm should investigate whether drug use occurs during concerts without the knowledge of those involved.

Several women have come forward with partially anonymous allegations against the 60-year-old singer in recent days. There will be sexually aggressive behavior. Some women allegedly had sex against their will and others claim they were drugged. Young women would be chosen during concerts, and then asked to go to an after-party. In a statement, the band responded a few days ago that it takes the allegations “extremely seriously”.

Rammstein are currently on a European tour. This week the band will play in Munich for four days starting tomorrow/Wednesday. Changes have already been made here. For example, there will be no ‘row zero’. It is the practice whereby young, usually female, fans are selected from the audience and placed in the front row. The parties are not even after the plan. In early August, the band will perform for three consecutive days at King Baudouin station in Brussels.