Rapper 2Pac gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (yet)

American rapper and hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, better known as 2Pac, will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame 26 years after his death. He writes for the Los Angeles Times. 2Pac was one of 1990s gangsta rap’s best-known figures, credited with such hits as “California Love,” “All Eyez on Me,” “Changes,” and “I Ain’t Mad at Ye.”

Shakur will be posthumously awarded the Walk of Fame’s 2,758th star on June 7, a few days before he would have turned 52. His sister Sekyawa ‘Set’ Shakur will receive the award in his name at the official ceremony. Shakur was set to receive a star in 2014, but no date for the ceremony has ever been set, Ana Martinez of the Walk of Fame told the Los Angeles Times. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.

Shakur was born on June 16, 1971 in New York. His family moved from New York City to Baltimore, Maryland, and later to Marin City, California, where the young Shakur became involved in the gang violence that would inspire his music. In 1990, he became a member of the rap group Digital Underground. In 1991 he appeared on two of the collective’s albums before releasing their debut album ‘2Pacalypse Now’ under the moniker 2Pac. In terms of tone and content, that album leaned closer to Public Enemy and NWA, the West Coast’s gangsta rappers. In 1992 they released their second album ‘Strictly 4 My Niggaz’.

The more fame and success he achieved, the more serious the mobster lifestyle became Shakur. In 1994, he was convicted of sexual abuse. His third album ‘Me Against the World’ was released in 1995 while he was in prison. He was released on parole after eight months. With Suge Knight’s Death Row Records, he released the album ‘All Eyez on Me’ in 1996, a paean to the “thug life” he had come to represent. More than half a million copies were sold in the first year after its release.

On September 7, 1996, Shakur was shot four times outside a Las Vegas casino where he had attended a contest with Mike Tyson. The rivalry between the East Coast and West Coast rap communities and an arbitration dispute between New York rappers The Notorious B.I.G. and 2Pac are said to be at the root of that attack. Shakur died in hospital six days later at the age of 25. The murder is still unsolved.