Rapper Diddy Loses His Vodka Brand After Racism Allegations

This ended a 15-year collaboration between the rapper and the wine producer. In 2007, Diageo asked him to be the ambassador for the vodka brand Ciroc, which has since gained immense popularity.

vodka and tequila

According to the rapper, Diageo sold only 75,000 boxes of Ciroc in 2007, and thanks to his efforts, sales increased to 2.6 million boxes in 2014. That year, the parties also collaborated on the Deleon tequila brand.