Rapper Diddy Loses His Vodka Brand After Racism Allegations

This ended a 15-year collaboration between the rapper and the wine producer. In 2007, Diageo asked him to be the ambassador for the vodka brand Ciroc, which has since gained immense popularity.
According to the rapper, Diageo sold only 75,000 boxes of Ciroc in 2007, and thanks to his efforts, sales increased to 2.6 million boxes in 2014. That year, the parties also collaborated on the Deleon tequila brand.
However, according to court documents, there has been increasing pressure on the cooperation in recent years. According to Combs, the multinational company is neglecting and mispromoting Ciroc and Delon as “black brands”.
Diageo will also invest more energy and money in the production, marketing and distribution of its other vodka and tequila brands. For example, DeLeon will be under the tequila brand Casamigos, which Diageo bought from actor George Clooney in 2017 for about $1 billion.
Combs says senior executives at the beverage giant would have indicated they would treat its brands differently if he were a white celebrity.
According to Diageo, the rapper is trying to blackmail the company with baseless allegations of racism in order to demand billions of dollars in damages. According to the beverage giant, which achieved an €18 billion turnover last year with brands such as Johnnie Walker whisky, Tanqueray gin and Smirnoff vodka, the end of the collaboration has become inevitable.
Diageo says the artist hardly invested any money in the collaboration, but made crores of rupees from it. For several years, Combs was ranked number one on the list of the richest rappers compiled by the American business magazine Forbes.
Combs went to court in May, but Diageo asked the court not to hear the case.
Collaborations between brands and celebrities can make both parties a lot of money, but it can also go horribly wrong. For example, adidas broke up with Kanye West last year because of his anti-Semitic statements. That’s why the sportswear giant had to waive off crores on stockpiles of Yeezy shoes.
And in the Netherlands, limoncello brand Fiorito withdrew a collaboration with Lil’ Klein early last year after the rapper was infuriated for assaulting his girlfriend.
Other famous examples of lucrative drink deals by stars? In 2021, Irish martial artist Conor McGregor sold his interest in Proper Number, a whiskey brand he founded three years earlier. 12 in 2021 to the producer of José Cuervo Tequila, reportedly for 130 million euros.
Rapper 50Cent showed that even non-alcoholic beverages can make artists a lot of money. Around 2004, he acquired a minority stake in Glaceau Vitaminwater in exchange for promotional work. When Coca-Cola bought the brand in 2007 for more than $4 billion, the artist reportedly raised nearly $100 million.