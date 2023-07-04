Rapper French Montana Is Selling His California Villa For $22,750,000

Moroccan-American rapper French Montana is saying goodbye to his beautiful California estate. The artist acquired the idyllic villa in 2020 for an amount of $8,425,000. Now, three years later, he’s expected to get more than double that: $22,750,000.

Rapper French Montana Sells His Exclusive Property

The estate of Karim Kharbouch, as the rapper’s real name is, is located in Hidden Hills, California, north of Los Angeles. To further specify: The spacious house is situated on a plot of no less than 5660 square meters in the attractive neighborhood of Ashley Ridge. This lavish villa with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms is spread over 1500 square meters.

The villa was completely renovated by the rapper after the purchase. With the help of architectural firm Icosa, the venues have been redecorated with limestone floors and custom oak beamed ceilings. The rapper has nothing to complain about when it comes to luxury amenities. The villa is actually equipped with a kitchen with stainless steel Viking appliances, a bar, a basketball court, a cinema and a wine cellar.

The master bedroom has a double fireplace, a sitting area, and two large dressing rooms. The spacious 372-square-metre living room leads to a garden accessed through glass doors, a lovely pool, spa and outdoor kitchen. According to The New York Times, the lavish residence can now be purchased for an asking price of $22,750,000, with Kharbouch expected to make a profit of at least $13 million.

French Montana’s Career

Kharbouch is a Moroccan-American artist. The 38-year-old was born in the Moroccan city of Casablanca, after which he moved to New York at the age of 13, where he had to survive as an illegal migrant. In 2007 he started a successful career as a rapper. He is currently the most listened to African artist.

He founded labels such as Coke Boys Records and Cocaine City Records and achieved success with mega hits “no stylist” with drake and “Unforgettable”, which has been streamed over 1 billion times. On Spotify, the rapper has approximately 18 million monthly listeners per month. In December 2019, he released his most successful album till date named “Montana” Outside. The album reached gold status within 10 days.

Like every rapper these days, the Moroccan born rapper has also been a part of some controversies. He has been partially attributed to the shooting at a Miami restaurant, where he recorded a video clip during the shooting. One of the victims claims, among other things, $50,000 in compensation from the artist. Should Kharbach sell his home, canceling that arrears would be a formality, or so is expected.