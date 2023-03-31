Rapper Megan Thee Stallion to star in film with Adam Sandler from the directors of ‘Uncut Gems’

The winner of Grammy Megan Thee Stallion is in talks to star alongside Adam Sandlerthe directors’ new film Josh and Benny Safdie (‘Uncut Gems’). The information is from deadline.

The rapper has already made appearances in TV series, such as ‘She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes‘ It is ‘Good Girls‘. It has not been revealed whether she will star in the feature film playing a version of herself or a fictional character.

A Netflix still hasn’t released the official title or premiere date, however there is a clue about the plot of the new film starring Sandler, where it will be set “in the world of high-quality card collection”. Filming is expected to begin in the coming months.

Remembering that ‘Uncut Gems‘ is available at Netflix. The film follows Howard Ratner (sandler), rogue New York jeweler drowning in debt pursued by henchmen. He is in this situation because of his addiction to gambling – and he risks everything to survive.

It is worth noting that the cast still has Julia Fox (Julia De Fiore) Lakeith Stanfield (Demand), Idina Menzel (Dinah Ratner) Kevin Garnett (Kevin Garnett) The Weeknd (The Weeknd), Judd Hirsch (Gooey), among others. The film was a real success, mainly due to Sandler’s performance, at independent awards – but was completely snubbed at the Oscars.

Take the time to watch:

Remember the trailer:

Be sure to watch: