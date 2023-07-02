Rapper Travis Scott Not Alleged Astroworld Festival Harassment | celebrities

A jury met in the US state of Texas on Thursday to reach the verdict. A spokesman for the artist announced a few hours later that Scott would not be prosecuted. “Today’s verdict confirms what we’ve known for some time: Travis Scott is not responsible for the tragedy at Astroworld,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the artiste had stopped the show thrice to see if it was going well with the audience. “Now that this chapter is closed, we hope the government will focus on what really matters: heartwarming dramas like Astroworld.”

A week after the play, it was discovered that the permits were not in order, the security personnel were not properly trained and it took too long to act. Some relatives reconciled with Scott.

Scott will be one of the main attractions of the Rolling Loud festival in the coming days, which starts on Friday at Rotterdam Ahoy. Along with Kendrick Lamar, he is one of the headliners of the festival, formerly known as Woo Haha! Lamar can be seen and heard on Fridays, Scott on Saturdays. Dutch artists such as Ronnie Flex and his half-brother ADF Samsky, S10, Lijpe and Cho will also perform.

