Rapper Travis Scott not prosecuted for deadly drama at festival Astroworld music

30 Jun 2023 at 07:28 amUpdate: 2 days ago

Travis Scott will not be charged for the drama that unfolded at his Astroworld celebration. A jury decided that he should not be prosecuted for the violence caused by his demonstration, in which ten people were killed.

A jury met on Thursday to deliver a verdict on the situation in the US state of Texas. Houston police, where the celebration took place, conducted an extensive investigation into who was to blame for the events at Astroworld.

A spokesman for Scott said after the jury’s deliberations that the artist would not be prosecuted. “Today’s verdict confirms what we’ve known for some time: Travis Scott is not responsible for the tragedy at Astroworld,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson emphasized that the artiste had stopped the show thrice to see if it was going well with the audience. “Now that this chapter is closed, we hope the government will focus on what really matters: heartwarming dramas like Astroworld.”

Scott criticized for continuing to perform

During the festival in 2021, a large crowd tried to get close to the stage during Scott’s performance. As a result ten people were killed. Another 5,000 people were injured in the accident.

A week after the play, it was discovered that the permits were not in order and the security personnel were not properly trained. It took too long to intervene.

Scott himself says that he realized what had happened only after his performance. Critics accuse him of continuing to play while unconscious people are being carried out of the crowd.