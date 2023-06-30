Rapper Travis Scott not prosecuted for fatal assault during concert

Admin 49 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 54 Views

Travis Scott at the Cannes Film Festival last month

NOS News,

US rapper Travis Scott will not be prosecuted for the death of ten concertgoers in Houston in November 2021. Prosecutors in Texas have made this announcement. No charges have been filed against the five other people who have been the subject of the investigation.

The drama took place at an Astroworld festival co-hosted by Scott. During the rapper’s performance the crowd tried to come forward and several visitors were crushed to death. Apart from ten dead, thousands were injured.

Soon after the event it was discovered that something had gone terribly wrong with the celebration. The permits were not in order, the security personnel were not properly trained and it took a long time to act.

settlements

Several relatives have now reconciled with Scott. In addition, the judiciary has been investigating a possible criminal trial for a year and a half, but things have not materialized.

Scott’s lawyers talk about justice. He emphasizes that his client stopped the performance three times to see if it was going over well with the audience. “Now that this chapter is closed, we hope the government will focus on what really matters: the heartbreaking tragedies that are taking place in Astroworld.”

(tagstotranslate) Astroworld

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

TikTok sensation Gail challenges the algorithms with a spirited pop-punk show at Rock Werchter

Gayle achieved her success through TikTok, but with her presence on stage, she manages to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved