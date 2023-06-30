Rapper Travis Scott not prosecuted for fatal assault during concert

AFP Travis Scott at the Cannes Film Festival last month

NOS News, Today, 03:41

US rapper Travis Scott will not be prosecuted for the death of ten concertgoers in Houston in November 2021. Prosecutors in Texas have made this announcement. No charges have been filed against the five other people who have been the subject of the investigation.

The drama took place at an Astroworld festival co-hosted by Scott. During the rapper’s performance the crowd tried to come forward and several visitors were crushed to death. Apart from ten dead, thousands were injured.

Soon after the event it was discovered that something had gone terribly wrong with the celebration. The permits were not in order, the security personnel were not properly trained and it took a long time to act.

settlements

Several relatives have now reconciled with Scott. In addition, the judiciary has been investigating a possible criminal trial for a year and a half, but things have not materialized.