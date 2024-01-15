Rarely seen celebrity kids – from Liam Payne’s son Bear to Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s twins

Our favorite celebrities often delight us with their luxurious vacations, family time spent in their lavish pads or glamorous pictures showcasing their latest looks.

But for some people, when it comes to the spotlight for their children, they choose to keep a relatively low profile and rarely share photos of their little ones.









Since welcoming her twin daughters in 2021, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has chosen to keep their identities a complete secret. So much so that even the gender of her children was not clear for several months.





Following in her footsteps, Liam Payne, who welcomed his son Bear with his ex and Girls Aloud star Cheryl Cole, rarely shares any updates about his only child, who is now six years old.

Other stars who keep their kids off the radar include Channing Tatum, emma bunton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts and Christina Aguilera.

With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, March 10, let’s take a look at the rare children of these celebrities…

