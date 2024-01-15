Rarely seen celebrity kids – from Liam Payne’s son Bear to Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s twins
8 hours ago
Our favorite celebrities often delight us with their luxurious vacations, family time spent in their lavish pads or glamorous pictures showcasing their latest looks.
But for some people, when it comes to the spotlight for their children, they choose to keep a relatively low profile and rarely share photos of their little ones.
Since welcoming her twin daughters in 2021, Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has chosen to keep their identities a complete secret. So much so that even the gender of her children was not clear for several months.
Following in her footsteps, Liam Payne, who welcomed his son Bear with his ex and Girls Aloud star Cheryl Cole, rarely shares any updates about his only child, who is now six years old.
Other stars who keep their kids off the radar include
Channing Tatum, emma bunton, Gwyneth Paltrow, Julia Roberts and Christina Aguilera.
With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday, March 10, let’s take a look at the rare children of these celebrities…
Little Mix star welcomes twin daughters
In 2021, husband Andre Gray often shares family updates on Instagram but always keeps his children’s faces hidden. If it’s a photo of them taken from behind or their face is covered with emojis.
Leigh-Anne also never revealed her names publicly.
(Image: Instagram)
The One Direction star delighted fans this month when she posted a rare photo of her six-year-old son Bear, who she shares with her ex-husband.
Cheryl Cole. Oho Posted a photo of Bear, who turned seven in March, in a bright yellow puffer coat looking up at Liam’s giant billboard advertising his new music. He added the caption: “I want to be on a billboard one day daddy.” (Image: Instagram/Liam Payne)
Spice Girls star Emma Bunton has two sons Beau and Tate with her husband Jade Jones and in August last year she shared a sweet snap of her eldest son Beau, 16. He wrote the caption: “
Dive into the future! you broke it @beaubuntonjones. We are so proud of you. Bitches love you so much. “Xxx” (Image: Instagram)
elton john has two sons
Zachary and Elijah with their husbands Despite his global success, David Furnish rarely posts photos of family life. (Image: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF)
The star-studded couple have three adorable daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 and quietly welcomed their fourth in February 2023.
during an interview for
accessRyan talked about being a father to the girls, saying: “I have three daughters, which I never would have imagined in a million years. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. So I have three Having daughters has been such a ride and I’ve loved every second of it.” (Image: Excel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Actress
Sienna Miller has two daughters and welcomed her youngest daughter in January 2024 Boyfriend Ollie Green. his eldest daughter Marlo, whom she shares with her ex ex fiance Tom Sturridge, She has occasionally been seen with her mother, including at New York Fashion Week last year. (Image: 2023 Getty Images)
notting hill star
Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder welcomes triplets at once Hazel and Phineas, and her Henry. The actress keeps her children away from the limelight but can sometimes be seen with their mother at WASH events. (Image: Stephanie Keenan/Getty Images for Outerknown)
Actress
Nicole Kidman has two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, whom she shares with her She and her musician husband Keith Urban have been photographed together on rare occasions. (Image: Matrix/GC Images)
Magic Mike star has daughter Everly from ex-wife
Jenna Dewan shared a sweet photo of herself standing behind Everly on the beach in 2021 along with a heartfelt tribute. The kind father wrote: “ You are everything to me baby! You are my world and my heart. You were looking at the full moon in this picture and telling me the full moon mermaid prophecy and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks calling mermaids in the night water. You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw her tail. Haha one day you will read this and I hope you will laugh. we have fun. Hehehe.” (Image: Instagram/Channing Tatum)
Actress
Gwyneth Paltrow has two children, Apple and Moses, with her ex-husband Chris Martin. Their children are grown and in their teens and occasionally appear on their mother’s Instagram account during family vacations. (Image: Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram)
Tea
The Genie in a Bottle singer has a son, Max Liron, with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman and they have a daughter named Summer Rain Fiancé Matt Rutler. The doting mom can be found posting reels and occasional photos with Matt and his daughter as they head out on another adventure. (Image: Instagram/Christina Aguilera)
