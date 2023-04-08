Rarest Pokémon Attack Is A Math Quiz – Pokémon Scarlet/Purple

I bet all my savings you know about Hidden Power, but chances are you’re not sure what it does.

There are few cases on the planet like those video games based on pokemon I say this because perhaps it has the largest number of fans, and at the same time it has an authentic barbarity of hidden mechanics or little known by ordinary mortals. So much so that today we are going to uncover the ins and outs of one of the darkest attacks in the saga.

I won’t surprise anyone if I say that Hidden power It is an attack that almost every fan of the main Pokémon saga knows, but I am betting that few players have used it more than a couple of times. It is possible that this is because it is an attack that does little damage, and characteristic of Unowned, the letter pokémon that we all catch but nobody uses. But the truth is that there is much more to this attack.

Hidden Power is no longer available from the eighth generation, Sword and Shield, so it no longer appeared in the recent Scarlet and Purple. But even before being relegated to ignominy, he had major changes with almost every new entry in the main Pokémon saga.

Where is your secret?

This movement has the following description: “A peculiar movement that changes the type and power according to the genes of the Pokémon that uses it.” This is not saying too much either, so let’s take a look at his stats for power, accuracy and PP Let’s see if we can find its mechanics.





Stroke Power Precision PP Hidden power 30-70 until 6th generation when it becomes 60 100 fifteen

Anyone who has ever used Hidden Power will know that it is an attack that can make use of a different type than our Pokémon. Some people may think that it is something completely random… But nothing is further from the truth.

A formula has the answer

Hidden Power, like many other mechanics of the Pokémon saga video games, responds to a mathematical equation with completely defined variables and constants. You don’t have to be a Pythagorean to see that this is not the most powerful blow in the world, but a very special one.

This mathematical formula is what makes Hidden Power able to make use of the different types of Pokémon. Well, not all of them because Normal doesn’t enter into the calculation, and the Fairy type wasn’t used. The only special term is the “you“, that represents the IVs of the Pokémon use the attack. I remind you that IVs (Individual Values) are something like the numbers that define pocket monster genetics.

T, therefore, is equal to the sum of a total of six factors, depending on the value of these numbers that determine “the genetics” of each of the six basic statistics of a Pokémon: PS, attack, defense, speed, attack special and special defense.

With even PS IV, 0 is added, if it is odd, 1 is added.

With an even attack IV, 0 is added, if it is odd, 2 is added.

With an even defense IV, 0 is added, if it is odd, 4 is added.

With IV of even speed, 0 is added, if it is odd, 8 is added.

With an even special attack IV, 0 is added, if it is odd, 16 is added.

With an even special defense IV, 0 is added, if it is odd, 32 is added.

If you do the math, T has to be between 0 and 63. This data is entered into the formula above, which will give us a number between 0 and 15, but with the possibility of finding results with decimals. That’s not a problem because you have to round up to the nearest whole number and use the table to determine the type of hit.

The formula leads us to a table

number guy 0 Struggle 1 Flying 2 Poison 3 Land 4 Rock 5 Bug 6 Ghost 7 Steel 8 Fire 9 Water 10 Plant eleven Electric 12 Psychic 13 Ice 14 Dragon fifteen Sinister

Just use the IVs of the specific Pokémon to calculate the type of the Hidden Power attack. In some very specific cases it is possible to see players who do authentic juggling to get an attack of a specific type, but it is something reserved for those who play Pokémon at a competitive level and that has become outdated after the teracrystallization introduced in Scarlet and Purple.

For the rest of the players in this series, as well as for the curious, just know that there is a mathematical reason why your Charizard has a chance to make a Grass-type attack.

